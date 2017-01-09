POLITICS
Brazil Pulls Safe-Driving Campaign After Criticism
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – Brazil’s government has decided to pull the plug on its latest safe-driving campaign after the...
BUSINESS
Automotive Sales, Production to Grow in Brazil in 2017
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – After a year of declines in both vehicle production and sales, automakers expect the market...
Brazil’s Port of Santos to Register Record Movement in 2017
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – Although Brazil’s economy has not yet recovered from the worst recession in decades, the Santos...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rio’s Espaço Ecolounge Hosts Summer Weekend Event in Barra
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Espaço Ecolounge, located in Barra da Tijuca in Rio's Zona Oeste (West Zone), will host...
Rio’s Pier Mauá Hosts ‘Rio Je T’aime’ Culinary Fair on January...
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Open-air culinary and cultural fair 'Rio Je T’aime' will take place next weekend in Pier...
SPORTS
CBF Rule Limits Income for Some of Brazil’s World Cup Stadiums
By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - Large stadiums built for the 2014 World Cup are facing potential loss in revenue since...
TRAVEL
How to Spend 10 Days Traveling in Rio de Janeiro
By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - Like a lot of places, ten days is not enough to experience all that Rio...
NIGHTLIFE GUIDE
Rio Nightlife Guide for Monday, January 9, 2017
Monday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight, the Leviano bar in Lapa will present Lunes Sessions that will bring the best of Dub, Reggae, Trap,...
OP-ED
Opinion: Brazil’s Resident Evil
Opinion, by Michael Royster RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Another day, another massacre — 33 and counting. The federal Minister of Justice said the Manaus...