POLITICS
Brazil’s Government to Invest R$1.2 Billion in Prison System
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – The Brazilian federal government announced on Wednesday that it would disburse R$1.2 billion for the...
BUSINESS
Rio Consumer Protection Agency Reprimands Santos Dumont Airport
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – With temperatures reaching forty degrees Celsius in Rio de Janeiro, the city’s consumer protection agency,...
Brazil Announces R$755 Million in Investments to Combat Drought
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – President of Brazil, Michel Temer, announced on Tuesday in the Northeastern city of Maceio, that...
- Advertisement -
REAL ESTATE
ENTERTAINMENT
New Year’s Eve 2017 Celebrations Around Rio de Janeiro
By Sarah Brown, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - Copacabana is the most famous Réveillion (New Year's Eve party) in Brazil, yet this year...
Avoiding the Crowds in Style for New Year’s Eve 2017 in...
By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - With over two million people expected to join the Ano Novo (New Year) celebrations referred...
SPORTS
Brazil and Colombia Football Face Off in Friendly on January 25th
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – A "friendly" football (soccer) match will take place between Brazil and Colombia’s national teams on...
TRAVEL
A Guide to New Year’s Eve Traditions in Rio de Janeiro
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - New Year's Eve in Brazil is accompanied by grand celebrations referred to as Réveillion (New...
NIGHTLIFE GUIDE
Rio Nightlife Guide for Saturday, December 31, 2016
Saturday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight Rio de Janeiro will welcome in 2017 with the famous Réveillon (New Year’s Eve) celebration on Copacabana beach. The...
OP-ED
Opinion: Brazil’s 2017: O Tempora! O Mores!
Opinion, by Michael Royster RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – As the Curmudgeon mused little more than twelve months ago, “O tempora! O mores!” (“Oh the...