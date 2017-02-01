Trending Now
POLITICS
Brazil’s Ex-Billionaire Eike Batista Returns to Rio and Sent to Jail
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – Former Brazilian billionaire, Eike Batista, handed himself over to authorities on Monday, after arriving in...
BUSINESS
Brazil Registers 12 Million Unemployed, Up by 36 Percent
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – The latest survey by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) shows that Brazil...
Oi’s Largest Shareholder Rejects Recovery Plan in Brazil
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – Pharol SGPS, former Portugal Telecom and largest shareholder of Brazilian telecommunications operator Oi, said on...
REAL ESTATE
ENTERTAINMENT
Rio’s Fábrica Bhering Hosts Independent Art Fair this Saturday
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – On Saturday, February 4th, Rio’s historical Fábrica Bhering will hold its monthly craft fair featuring...
Summer Happy Hour by The Rio Times Opens on Thursday, Feb...
By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – On Thursday, February 2nd, The Rio Times is opening their first Summer Happy Hour of...
SPORTS
Rio’s Big Four Kick Off the 2017 Campeonato Carioca
By Nelson Belen, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO - This past weekend, Rio de Janeiro state’s top football (soccer) clubs returned to the pitch with...
TRAVEL
Rio’s Tom Jobim International Airport Honors Namesake
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Although he died 23 years ago, Rio-born musical icon Antonio Carlos Jobim - popularly known...
NIGHTLIFE GUIDE
Rio Nightlife Guide for Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Wednesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick - Casa da Matriz will host a special edition of karaoke night with a pool party right inside the venue....
OP-ED
Opinion: Trump and Temer to Meet! [Alt Facts]
Alternative Facts, by Michael Royster RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – The news that U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to meet Brazil ’s President Michel...