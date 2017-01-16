POLITICS
Human Rights Watch Criticizes Brazil for Prison Violence
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – The non-governmental group Human Rights Watch (HRW) stated in its latest Global Report that the...
BUSINESS
Brazil Registers Record Judicial Recovery Filings in 2016
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – The number of companies in Brazil seeking judicial recovery in 2016 set a record according...
COPOM Reduces Selic by 0.75 Percentage Points in Brazil
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – The Central Bank of Brazil’s Monetary Policy Committee (COPOM) announced on Wednesday evening it was...
REAL ESTATE
ENTERTAINMENT
Stage Adaptation of Acclaimed Novel ‘Terra Sonâmbula’ Visits Rio
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – A stage adaptation of Mozambican writer Mia Couto’s acclaimed novel "Terra Sonâmbula" (Sleepwalking Earth), which...
Sambódromo Ticket Sales Begin Saturday for Rio’s 2017 Carnival
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Tickets to watch Rio de Janeiro’s samba schools parade competition, the central part of the...
SPORTS
Rio Court to Force Odebrecht to Maintain the Maracanã Stadium
By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - A preliminary ruling from the Rio de Janeiro State Court of Justice (TJ-RJ) determined that...
TRAVEL
Five Off-the-Path Things to Do in Rio de Janeiro
By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - The Cidade Maravilhosa is full of famous tourist attractions and landmarks, like Christ the Redeemer,...
NIGHTLIFE GUIDE
Rio Nightlife Guide for Monday, January 16, 2017
Monday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight, the Leviano bar in Lapa will present Lunes Sessions that will bring the best of Dub, Reggae, Trap,...
OP-ED
Opinion: Hope for Rio in 2017?
Opinion, by Michael Royster RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – This week’s news has been good for Brazil, and for the State of Rio. Inflation for 2016...