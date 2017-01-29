POLITICS
Brazil Issues Arrest Warrant for Billionaire Eike Batista
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – Federal police in Brazil have issued a warrant for the arrest of billionaire businessman Eike...
BUSINESS
Domestic Air Travel in Brazil Falls by 7.8 Percent in 2016
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – Not even the major sporting events, like the Rio Olympics and Paralympic Games in August...
Peru Cancels US$7 Billion Contract with Brazil’s Odebrecht
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – Caught up in a massive international corruption scandal, Peru’s government announced that it was cancelling...
- Advertisement -
REAL ESTATE
ENTERTAINMENT
Série A Samba Schools to Parade February 25th in Rio 2017...
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – On Saturday, February 25th, Rio’s Sambódromo will see performances from the second group of Série...
Favela Brass Kids Join in Rio Carnival’s Street Celebrations
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Local NGO (non-profit) Favela Brass will start its own Carnival celebrations this year, with a...
SPORTS
Brazil Seleção Beats Colombia 1×0 in Rio with Dudu Goal
By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - The Brazilian and Colombian national football (soccer) teams played last night, Wednesday, January 25th, in...
TRAVEL
Rio’s Tom Jobim International Airport Honors Namesake
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Although he died 23 years ago, Rio-born musical icon Antonio Carlos Jobim - popularly known...
NIGHTLIFE GUIDE
Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, January 29, 2017
Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick - Guga Pellicciottii will be performing the best of his samba jazz music that comes straight from the Pedra do...
OP-ED
Opinion: Trump and Temer to Meet! [Alt Facts]
Alternative Facts, by Michael Royster RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – The news that U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to meet Brazil ’s President Michel...