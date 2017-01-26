Trending Now
POLITICS
Authorities Try to Contain Prison Riot in Northeastern Brazil
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – The government of Rio Grande do Norte announced on Monday a series of emergency measures...
BUSINESS
Brazil’s Petrobras Defends Invitation of Over 30 Foreign Companies
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – Petrobras, the oil giant of Brazil, took to its website on Monday (January 23rd) to...
Steel Industry in Brazil Continues to Face Hard Times
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – One of the consequences of Brazil’s economic crisis is the postponement of investments and reduction...
- Advertisement -
REAL ESTATE
ENTERTAINMENT
Série A Samba Schools Will Open Rio’s 2017 Carnival
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - With 2017’s Carnival celebrations approaching next month, Rio de Janeiro’s samba schools are getting ready...
Rio Crafts and Cuisine Gather in Rio’s Santa Teresa this Saturday
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Bringing together local artists and artisanal produces for its fifth edition, ‘Santa Feira Criativa’ will...
SPORTS
Learning to Skateboard in Rio Along the Aterro do Flamengo
By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - Skateboarding is part of youth and urban culture the world over, and in Rio de...
TRAVEL
Five Off-the-Path Things to Do in Rio de Janeiro
By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - The Cidade Maravilhosa is full of famous tourist attractions and landmarks, like Christ the Redeemer,...
NIGHTLIFE GUIDE
Rio Nightlife Guide for Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Wednesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick - The Karaokê Indie party returns to Casa da Matriz tonight with six hours of singing and a special feature...
OP-ED
Opinion: Trump and Brazilians in the USA
Opinion by Michael Royster RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – It is often said that there are more Brazilians in New England from the town of...