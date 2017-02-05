POLITICS
Brazilian Senator Aecio Neves Implicated in Fraud Scheme
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – Former presidential candidate, Senator Aecio Neves has been accused by an Odebrecht executive of setting...
BUSINESS
Brazil Automotive Sales Falls 25 Percent in Last Month
By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - The month of January 2017 had a 25 percent decrease in sales compared to December...
Teenagers from Rio’s Underprivileged Areas Offered Free Courses
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Teenagers aged between 12 and 17 from underprivileged areas of Rio de Janeiro have the...
REAL ESTATE
ENTERTAINMENT
Independent Designers Fair Returns to Rio this Weekend
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Fashion and clothing fair O Mercado - Estilistas Independentes returns to Rio de Janeiro this...
Niterói’s Summer Beer Festival to Take Place this Weekend
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Beginning at midday on Saturday, February 4th in Niterói’s Praça Nilo Peçanha, ‘Festival de Verão...
SPORTS
Rio’s Big Four Kick Off the 2017 Campeonato Carioca
By Nelson Belen, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO - This past weekend, Rio de Janeiro state’s top football (soccer) clubs returned to the pitch with...
TRAVEL
Rio Announces Carnival Sanitary Surveillance Program
By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - As Carnival approaches the city is bracing for the influx of tourists and the hundreds...
NIGHTLIFE GUIDE
Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, February 5, 2017
Sunday's Rio Nightlife Pick - For those looking to catch the Super Bowl in Rio, look no further than the Blue Agave in Ipanema....
OP-ED
Opinion: Trump and Temer to Meet! [Alt Facts]
Alternative Facts, by Michael Royster RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – The news that U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to meet Brazil ’s President Michel...