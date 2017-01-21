POLITICS
Violence Spills to Streets in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Norte
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – Tension remains high in Northeastern Brazil, where a new prison riot was reported on Wednesday...
BUSINESS
Brazil Plans to Aggressively Reduce Interest Rates
By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – Although still very dependent on inflation behavior and economic activity in the months ahead, Brazil’s...
Rio Self Storage Makes Use of Space in Zona Norte
By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - While property in the city of Rio remains the most expensive in Brazil, areas in...
- Advertisement -
REAL ESTATE
ENTERTAINMENT
Taste in Rio Festival is Back on the Lagoa Over Holiday...
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Starting in the early afternoon of Rio’s public holiday on Friday, January 20th and continuing...
Rio’s Museum of Samba Earns National Cultural Recognition
By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - To celebrate its 80th birthday, the Institute of National Historic and Artistic Heritage (IPHAN) has...
SPORTS
Rio Court to Force Odebrecht to Maintain the Maracanã Stadium
By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - A preliminary ruling from the Rio de Janeiro State Court of Justice (TJ-RJ) determined that...
TRAVEL
Five Off-the-Path Things to Do in Rio de Janeiro
By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - The Cidade Maravilhosa is full of famous tourist attractions and landmarks, like Christ the Redeemer,...
NIGHTLIFE GUIDE
Rio Nightlife Guide for Saturday, January 21, 2017
Saturday’s Rio Nightlife Pick - Today, the Casa Mosquito rooftop will host the Sunset Party. There will be live DJs playing incredible music that...
OP-ED
Opinion: Trump, Crivella and Rio in 2017
Opinion by Michael Royster RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day as President of the U.S. was a holiday in Rio de Janeiro....