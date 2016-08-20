- Advertisement -

Letter to the Editor, by Carl Luft

Dear Citizens of Rio:

Hello. My name is Carl. I live in South Dakota, USA. I want to apologize for our swimmers that vandalized your community on behalf of the USA. Please forgive us.

We have enjoyed watching your community and the Olympics so very much. The Olympics have been OUTSTANDING. I hope I can see Rio someday.

Your community and all the work you have done on the Olympics have been just amazing. Thank you for putting on some of the best Summer games ever.

You have a very beautiful community. And it has been so exciting watching all the games down there from up here.

Again, please forgive us for our guys doing those things down there. It’s a very small fraction of all the good people of this country.

Blessings to you all.

Sincerely,

Carl

Carl Luft

Sioux Falls, SD