Opinion by Michael Royster

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day as President of the U.S. was a holiday in Rio de Janeiro. The U.S. Presidential inaugurations, since 1937, have always been held January 20th, which happens to coincide with St. Sebastian’s Day, an official holiday in a city whose official name is São Sebastião do Rio de Janeiro.

The Curmudgeon, therefore, stayed home on a rainy day and binge-watched CNN while following live internet feeds on his laptop. After the swearing in, the prime attraction was the occasionally violent protests by people wearing black from head to toe, and throwing rocks into buildings and at the lines of police.

Whoa! Black Blocs! Just like in Rio! Watch out!

Unlike in Rio, though, the DC police did not just stand by. Rather, they used “flash bang” devices that spread smoke and sound rather than tear gas; they didn’t shoot rubber bullets; they formed tactical wedges and kept the protesters streets away from the parade. Moreover, they arrested some 200 miscreants.

In the meantime, journalists of all stripes and shades were all happily working away, often among the protesters, and no one was hurt.

Donald Trump’s large and beautiful family seemed to win over lots of broadcasters, who generally despise the incoming President himself. Not coincidentally, Melania Trump wore the same shade of blue that Jackie Kennedy had worn in 1960.

About the only common political threads between Trump and Crivella are: (1) both are outsiders, and their cabinet/secretariat appointees are also outsiders; and (2) both required massive support from conservative evangelical voters for their successful elections, and both will rely heavily on continuing support from that quarter.

Trump and Crivella will need as much support as they can find, for in both cases, around three out of every four eligible voters did NOT vote for them in the general elections.