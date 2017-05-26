- Advertisement -

By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Despite the sensational political headlines, few would disagree that there is an expectation of improvement in the economy and the administration’s ability to encourage investments in Brazil, and Europartner is well-poised to help do business in the South American giant.

Financial market analysts have already lowered their inflation forecast for Brazil this year and estimated a larger growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2017. Current projections for the 2017 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the financial market raised its growth estimate from 0.43 percent to 0.46 percent, ending a 22-month decline.

To help foreign businesses maximize opportunities in Brazil, the ten-year old firm Europartner offers full accounting support, company creation services, legal representation, HR management and tax and legal consulting.

Clément Floc’h, project manager for Europartner shares, “We have indeed seen a bettering of the business environment during the past six month, due to the new government’s reforms, and the IMF analyses of them. We are seeing a steady influx of foreign companies coming back to Brazil, interested by the country’s planned exit from the current recession in 2017, and its long term economic potential.”

Mr. Floc’h defines who can best benefit from their service. “In our view, the best client profile for Europartner are foreign companies wishing to tap into the Brazilian market quickly and efficiently, while maintaining a generally low overhead and uncomplicated internal processes.”

He adds, “Most of our best performing clients sub-contract their support functions to us (accounting, tax, HR etc.) so as to be able to concentrate purely on their operations, without being weighted down by time-consuming administrative tasks.”

Looking towards the future Mr. Floc’h shares, “For 2017, Europartner looks forward to continuing on its current growth trajectory (seventy percent growth of turnover last year), by solidifying its presence in Rio de Janeiro, and develop its Sao Paulo office with the hiring of more staff, to attend to the potential of this city.”

Founded in Fortaleza, Brazil in 2003 by French nationals, Europartner has seen over ten years of success in supporting foreign businesses in Brazil and has expanded their offices to Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Currently their largest office is located in Rio and run by directors Antoine Reymondon and Mathieu Piques.

* This is a Sponsored article for the Europartner.