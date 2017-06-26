- Advertisement -

By Martin Fuchs, International Financial Planner, at Ipanema Wealth

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – A successful client and financial adviser relationship relies on frequent and open dialogue between both parties. For example, if an adviser is kept informed of events in the horizon such as relocation, receipt of a bonus or a possible redundancy, he or she will be able to adapt accordingly and manage the associated risks.

“It is important for advisers to understand their clients in detail and communicate their recommendations and the associated risks involved,” explains Martin Fuchs, financial planner, “After all, what’s the point of your client losing sleep over short term volatility even if you have a sound long-term strategy?”

She adds, “It is comparable to a doctor and patient relationship, the less you share about your symptoms and your lifestyle, the less likely it is for your doctor to provide the appropriate remedy and prevention guidance.”

“We enjoy a healthy track record in supporting clients who have received incorrect advice in the past and that’s mainly due to our ability to access specialist knowledge both in-house and via our extensive network of partners,” adds Fuchs.

Maria Fernanda Cordoba, a consultant for Ipanema Wealth, produced an interactive ‘fact find’ which is designed to help both parties establish meaningful dialogue in an environment of changing regulations and tax reporting obligations.

“Our fact find and risk questionnaire provide us with a solid base for understanding our clients’ objectives and defining their priorities.” explains Maria Fernanda, “and it’s no surprise that our most satisfied clients are the ones who share our proactive approach of regular communication.”

Disclaimer: Ipanema Wealth provides an advisory service and does not engage in capital markets or the selection of financial instruments.

