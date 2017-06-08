- Advertisement -

By Martin Fuchs, International Financial Planner, at Ipanema Wealth

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Are you financially on track to retire at your target age? Have you reviewed the long-term performance of your retirement savings? What about the underlying costs of your existing arrangements?

These are just some of the financial planning questions which Martin Fuchs asks his expat clients in Rio de Janeiro, “We find that many expats are moving from one contract and location to another without keeping track of their financial affairs and the increasing burden of administration.”

Indeed, many expats may become complacent in their financial planning as they are used to a certain standard of living and despite enjoying a capacity to save larger amounts, many delay financial planning for a later date. In many cases, the high salaries and benefits are temporary and linked to finite contracts.

However, time flies and suddenly many expats realize that they need to make financial planning provisions for retirement, children’s education and healthcare costs.

Without preparing privately for retirement, it is likely that you will face a gap to maintain your living standard especially with longer life expectancies, increased pressure on state pension budgets and the rising cost of medical care.

Fuchs explains, “At Ipanema Wealth, we offer a complete 360 degree approach to help understand and prioritize our clients’ objectives and ensure they are on track to meet their goals.”

Disclaimer: Ipanema Wealth provides an advisory service and does not engage in capital markets or the selection of financial instruments. For more information, please submit a specific enquiry via their website here.

* This is a Sponsored article Ipanema Wealth.