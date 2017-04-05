- Advertisement -

By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – The 2017 LAAD Defense & Security trade show, the most important security and defense fair in Latin America, started on Tuesday (April 4th), at Riocentro in Barra da Tijuca and will continue until Friday, April 7th.

Visitors will get to see the latest technologies, equipment and services for the Armed Forces and Police Forces, in addition to having a schedule of seminars.

This is the 11th edition of the event, held biennially in Rio and brings together companies from the industry, as well as security managers from large corporations, service concessionaires and critical infrastructure.

Rio’s Secretary of Security, Roberto Sá, participated in the opening of the trade show and commented on the importance of this type of meeting to exchange experiences and learn. “It is a unique opportunity to be gathered here to discuss such a relevant subject, to [learn about] successful practices and to reflect,” said the secretary.

The opportunity to learn could not come at a better time, as data released by Rio de Janeiro’s Instituto de Segurança Publica – ISP (Public Security Institute) shows that February of 2017 was one of the most violent months in the state’s history, with violent death rates increasing by 28.1 percent and vehicle thefts by 40.3 percent in relation to February of 2016.

According to organizers, Brazil intends to strengthen its partnerships with the countries of the European Union. The indication was given by the Defense Minister, Raul Jungmann, on February 23rd, during meeting with ambassadors and representatives of the thirty member countries of the EU.

Jungmann explained the objective is to establish a common agenda similar to the Brazil-Portugal Defense Industry Dialogue (DID) signed recently with representatives of the public and private sectors.

“The expansion of cooperation with partner countries and the emphasis on regional cooperation as a dissuasive factor are new elements that are part of Brazil’s European and Global strategy in its new defense policy,” said Jungmann.

LAAD organizers report that with over six hundred brands, the LAAD 2017 will receive 175 delegations from 83 countries, most notably defense ministers and high-ranking authorities of the Latin American Armed Forces. The expected visitor population for the event is more than 37,000 professionals.