By Helen Costa, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Everybody, starting from the banks that serve us, to the states that watch over us, all say; “Do not risk, be like everyone else, keep your money in the bank.”

For example, Brazilian banks will offer you about ten percent of annual return on each real, while most of the world’s banks will offer you one percent of annual return on the money deposited with them. At least it’s safe, this is what the state says. Just work, borrow money from the bank and don’t bother.

However, in the history of Brazil there have been many great bank crashes, like one of the oldest banks, Banco Cruzeiro de Sul S.A. And when a bank goes bankrupt its clients are assured, they will get back only the insured amounts, for instance no more than €100,000 in the EU.

In Brazil, the role of reimburser in the event of liquidations and interventions, is set on the financial institution Fundo Garantidor de Créditos – FGC. The warranty is limited to R$250,000 per depositor. Any chance to return money over the insured amount, practically, does not exist. You will be left with the insured amount only and a vague possibility of getting the rest of the money.

September 16, 1992 is the day the English pound collapsed, known as “black Wednesday”. In just a few days financiers made a fortune on this fall. The most fortunate was the world famous George Soros. Within several days he managed to earn (according to various estimates) from 1 to 1.5 billion U.S. dollars. Any stock broker will easily give you examples of quick share growth.

Throughout the whole of Wall Street history, professional traders have created quite a lot of different investment tools. The simplest of them are the futures or forwards – types of contracts that allow you to buy or sell an asset. Forex dominates the foreign exchange market. You can make money here only by conducting your operations through a professional broker.

What is more convenient is to invest in binary options. At the Chicago Stock Exchange, binary options started being quoted in 2008. This investment is based on the ability to predict whether the price of the underlying asset will end higher or lower than a reference price point that may be the market price.

The binary options investments allow you to know exactly the payout profit amount at a particular expiry time. Binary options trading involves only trend direction prediction. Pairs quotes and rates at high volatility during the expiration period may change directions many times.

The most important here for a pair is to be at the right place at the “right” (expiry) time. Forex is different: if after a trade had started, the pair moved in the opposite direction, you lost. In binary options, it will be enough to keep in mind the following classic traders’ rule; “do not go against the market” or “follow the trend” and your chances to succeed will become real.

Our investment company, Overseas Hong Kong Investment Limited, being a brand of the trademark BinaryBasis.com, will serve you with an experienced assistant and guide in the investment sphere. Our clients are well-off investors from all over the world, including Brazil: mostly from Rio and São Paulo; and based on our experience, risk and profit optimisation strategy, they invest and earn.

We are extremely responsible for our work and always warn our clients not to invest money which they cannot afford to lose. Any investment market is always a high risk; it is the duty of any investor to make the decision competently and prudently.

For our clients, Overseas Hong Kong Investment offers two basic options. First, is the possibility of independent decision making when investing in binary options. With our analysts’ support in the form of Call or Put trading signals some traders were able to achieve astonishing results.

In December last year the best result was achieved by an Australian trader. His initial investment in the beginning of the year was only US$700. By trading on his own on the trade terminal AppleOptions, he managed to gain US$18,700.

BinaryBasis cooperates with two British trade terminals, AppleOptions and DiscoverOptions, which submit trades from our clients. The second option that renders Overseas Hong Kong Investment Ltd. (BinaryBasis©) has been developed for well-off customers who are not willing to spend their time trading, but trust this to professionals like us.

Very often such clients invest into managed accounts and do their own trading as well. By trading on their own they obtain experience and definitely increase their trading skills. In case of a loss, they are insured by managed accounts. Managed accounts generate a high-profit level that allows the cover of any losses and results significantly in cash.

With managed accounts we use a software module that permits us to make the management process automatic. An in-program algorithm uses a compound interest function, which means that the amount earned in a month is summed up and is factored into the investment process each of the following months.

Due to this, as well as to the coordinated work of BinaryBasis© analysts, we have achieved outstanding performance. With a 35 percent monthly profit, our clients withdraw at the end of the investment program 1,650 percent, annually. The managed accounts or trust funds service, involved in binary options trading, is fairly new.

Nevertheless, among the investors who keep to an active life attitude, the new trend has already obtained valuable credence. So, a 1,000 percent annual profit… still myth or reality? What’s your opinion?

* This is a Sponsored Article by BinaryBasis.