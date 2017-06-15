- Advertisement -

By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Amit Ramnani, director of Ipanema Wealth, offers financial planning advice in the aftermath of the surprise UK election result. He answers questions like; What now with Brexit? What is going to happen to the Pound? What changes should I make to my pension and investments?

The hung Parliament in the UK means that the Conservative government has a weaker mandate and may face a leadership contest in the near future.

The Queen’s Speech has been delayed, key Brexit negotiations are imminent and many commentators believe another general election will be called in 2017.

Personal financial decisions can be clouded or delayed as the above factors come together at the same time.

Ramnani explains, “In the case of financial planning, our advice depends on each individual’s circumstances. For example, their age, investment horizon, tax position and which other currencies they are holding. What if they are holding Brazilian Reals? The Selic rate is likely to decline in 2017 and together with the political uncertainty in Brazil, the Real could weaken against the Pound.”

Despite the UK stock market rally since the Brexit vote last year, many asset managers have now changed their position to ‘mildly negative’ for UK equities and much will depend on the outcome of negotiations with the EU later this month and whether a hard or soft Brexit is achieved.

“Our mission is to help our clients make informed decisions based on their long-term personal objectives”, Ramnani adds, “We find that expats feel a lot calmer and more ‘in control’ after meeting us and going through our comprehensive fact find to put things into perspective.”

Disclaimer: Ipanema Wealth provides an advisory service and does not engage in capital markets or the selection of financial instruments. For more information, please submit a specific enquiry via their website here.

