Fabulous duplex apartment for rent in the heart of Ipanema
FURNISHED APARTMENT
3 Bed/ 3 bath
Spacious indoor living room garden
Modern kitchen
Master bathroom with Jacuzzi
Indoor garage
Great view of Corcovado, the ocean and lagoa
(Long term lease only)
Monthly rent: R$ 10.000,00 Reais
Yearly property tax(IPTU): R$ 3.000,00 Reais
Monthly condo’s fee: $1.920,00 Reais
Please do not hesitate to contact us for more information
contact@bestbrazilinvestments.com
www.bestbrazilinvestments.com

