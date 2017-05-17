- Advertisement -

2-Suite around 84m²/Balcony with frontal view of Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas and Sideview of Corcovado Christ the Redeemer Statue and Mountain in one of the most charming, safe and low profile Rio neighborhoods. 100% meticulously refurbished (Cold and Hot Water pipes Network and Electrical). Three-Phase. Siemens electronic circuit breaker. 24.000 Btu Split LG Air Conditioning in the main hall and 12.000Btu in each of the 2 Suites/bedrooms. (A 7.500 window air conditioning in the 3rd suite-bedroom in the service area, whose shower room is also serviced by hot water). Built-in MDF sliding doors wardrobes. All 3 bathrooms shower rooms serviced by tempered glass sliding doors and the Powerful DECA Shower “Dream” Line. Built-in Kitchen FAVO cupboards. Single-lever mixers in all 3 bathrooms and Kitchen. Black Granite countertops in both kitchen and all 3 bathrooms. 22 L BOSCH gas heater. Hunter-Douglas Black Out blinds in the bedrooms. Nice Roman shutter in the main hall. Brand new sliding white aluminum window frames separates the hall from the balcony, whose floor was covered by anti-slip Ivory tone porcelain tile. Charming LED lighting of all rooms. Just 4 units/floor. At walking distance from the Navy Club and The Bothanical Garden street, with its supermarkets, 24hr a day Drugstore, Nice Bistrots, banks and from the Bothanical Garden itself and The Globo TV News headquarters. 2 PARKING SPOTS. MORNING SUN. R$2.050.000.

See more on YouTube here.

Contact by email at: jblagoa1@gmail.com or cel: (21) 97962-500.