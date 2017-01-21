- Advertisement -

We need an amazing person to help us sell advertising on a freelance basis, for both our Online and Print editions. Position offers the ability to work from home when not making sales visits.

Must have 1-2 years of experience selling advertising for publishing company. Must be fluent in Portuguese and in English. Must also live in Rio already, and be familiar with the city and have business and community contacts.

We can only consider someone with their own computer and have access to internet – and be comfortable working in Email, Web, Microsoft Word and Excel. Should have a professional appearance, thrive on the sales process, and not get discouraged easily.

Freelance pay is by commission (20-30 percent) and could reach R$2,000 – 4,000/month. Please see our Media Kit to understand our publication and possibilities.

SERIOUS INQUIRIES only – Please send English language resume/CV to: jobs[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.