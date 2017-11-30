- Advertisement -

The Rio Times is looking for a freelance managing editor (part-time) to provide a mix of reporting and news editing.

Responsibilities:

1) As managing editor you will ensure the topical news of the day is covered by the reporting team, and aid in building quality sources and improving articles overall.

2) The managing editor also will write approximately 5 articles/week, filling any gaps in coverage or picking up any late-breaking daily stories.

3) Master our standards and conventions and formatting guides for the online publishing system, and train reporters as needed.

Requirements:

– Must ALREADY LIVE in Rio for 2+ years, have some journalism experience or a related university degree, and have English be your primary language.

– Should have experience managing a team, and building positive relationships with local businesses

– Must be available Monday to Friday in the mornings, between 9AM and Noon (approximately)

– Must have access to a computer with internet and be able to work from home and meet deadlines

Compensation:

For approximately 10-15 hours per week we can pay a monthly freelance rate, and also structure a profit sharing arrangment based on subscription growth. Some other perks include that our publication is followed by larger news companies – and we’ve been able to get our freelance reporters work and TV/radio appearances for BBC, CNN, The New York Times, CTV, Forbes, The LA Times, The Guardian and The Sunday Telegraph.

If you are interested please send an inquiry with links to past published work, and resume/CV to: jobs[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.