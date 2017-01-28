- Advertisement -

The Rio Times is looking for a freelance contributing reporter to provide a mix of Real Estate and Travel news.

Responsibilities:
Reporters provide 3 articles/week, and each needs to be 250-500 words and be submitted into our online publishing system. Proactively find stories and write as assigned, as well as source rights-cleared photos.

Requirements:
Must ALREADY LIVE in Rio, have some journalism experience or a related university degree, and have English be your primary language. Must have access to a computer with internet, be able to work from home and meet deadlines, and have an interest in Rio nightlife.

We are able to pay just a small freelance rate per published News article. The good news is our publication is followed by larger news companies and we’ve been able to get our freelance reporters work and TV/radio appearances for BBC, CNN, The New York Times, CTV, Forbes, The LA Times, The Guardian and The Sunday Telegraph.

If you are interested please send an inquiry with links to past published work, and resume/CV to: jobs[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.

