We are looking for a Newsroom Intern to work ten hours/week (unpaid), but can lead to some news reporting writing as well – for which we pay a small freelance rate.

For the Newsroom Internship, we publish every morning, but need someone Monday – Friday, so you would need to be available mornings 9-11AM.

We all work remotely, and collaborate using Skype and other online tools, and the Newsroom Intern focuses on proofreading and copy-editing (formatting, etc), as well as tracking story submissions, fact checking and finding photos.

If you have already lived in Rio for six months, are interested in a three-month commitment, speak English as your native language – please email a CV/resume to jobs@riotimesonline.com.