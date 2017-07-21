- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – This Friday, July 21st, the Zózimo Bulbul’s Afro Carioca Cinema Center in Lapa hosts “Festa das Candaces” (The Candace’s party) dedicated to the International Afro Latin-American and Afro-Caribbean Women’s Day, which is celebrated on July 25th.

The free event promotes the Afro Brazilian culture through film exhibitions, debates, music and culinary attractions.

At 7PM, “Òrun Áiyé”, a short animation directed by Cintia Maria and Jamile Coelho will screen. The production talks about the creation of the world according to the yoruba orishas’ mythology. Tickets for the session will be distributed at 6PM.

The teaser of “Tia Ciata” will be exhibited at 7:30 PM, a short documentary by Mariana Campos and Raquel Beatriz on black female protagonism under Tia Ciata’s perspective, the great matriarch of Rio’s samba. The filmmakers will participate in a debate with the audience at 8PM.

After the talk, there will be a photo projection of Marina S. Alves’ work. Visual artist and photographer, Alves is a member of AGÔYÁ, the audiovisual and creative hub from the Afro Carioca Cinema Center. Themes like the Afro Brazilian spirituality and black women are present in her portfolio.

At the event, one will also find the best from the Afro Brazilian culinary with the pop-up restaurant Angurmê. Run by chef Maria Julia Ferreira, the menu brings diverse versions of “angu”, a very popular and traditional dish made of cooked cornmeal, which is usually served with a mince made of pork and cow meat.

Opening the musical line-up at 8:30 PM will be DJ Bieta, who will run the dance floor with a selected repertoire of international and Brazilian black music; DJ JG; Janaína Re.Fem, presenting rap compositions; and live music with Clarisse Miranda.

The Afro Carioca Cinema Center was created by the Afro Brazilian director Zózimo Bulbul with the aim of preserving the Afro Brazilian memory. It is the first cinema room in Brazil focused in promoting the Afro-Latin and Afro-Caribbean culture.

What: Festa das Candaces

When: this Friday, July 21st – 6PM

Where: Centro Afrocarioca de Cinema Zózimo Bulbul – Rua Joaquim Silva, 40 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2508-7381

Entrance: FREE