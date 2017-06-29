- Advertisement -

Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Tonight, Thursday, June 29th, American singer Ariana Grande performs at Jeunesse Arena (former Olympic Arena) in Barra da Tijuca at 9PM. On her second visit to Brazil, Grande presents the singles from her last album “Dangerous Woman” released last year.

Having started in February this year and performed to American and European audiences, the “Dangerous Woman Tour” inaugurates a new phase of Ariana Grande’s career, with more a provocative and mature pop music.

Different from “Yours Truly” (2013) and “My Everything” (2014), the singer’s last work presents the audience a brand new Ariana Grande, who abandons the dreamer teenager character to become a grown up woman in her lyrics.

In the show, one can identify Grande’s new phase in songs like “Greedy”, a Motown-like funky track on breakups; “I Don’t Care”, with an R&B classy beat; and “Side to Side”, third partnership between Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

Opening Grande’s show, at 8PM, will be Sabrina Carpenter, American seventeen year-old actress and pop singer; and DJ Ronaldinho, who produced Black Eyed Peas’ hit “Meet me halfway” and Bruno Mars’ single “Talking to the moon”.

The shows in Brazil happen less than a month after the tour’s temporary suspension, due to the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s show at the Manchester Arena, on May 23rd.

“From the bottom of my heart, I am very sorry. I am speechless”, the singer declared after the bombing that killed 22 people. On June 4th, Ariana Grande came back to Manchester to promote a benefit concert along with Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas, among other artists.

Ariana Grande performed in Brazil for the first time in October 2015. After Rio, the singer performs in São Paulo on Saturday, July 1st.

What: Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour

When: This Thursday, June 29th – 8PM

Where: Jeunesse Arena – Avenida Embaixador Abelardo Bueno, 3401 – Barra da Tijuca – Tel: (21) 2430-1750

Entrance: R$220 – R$560