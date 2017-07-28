- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – This Sunday, July 30th, Parque das Ruínas (Ruins Park) in Santa Teresa hosts the “Conexão Brasil-EUA” (Connection Brazil-USA) festival, aimed at promoting a musical exchange between Brazil, the United States and Haiti in Rio de Janeiro for free.

The free event opens at 2PM with the performance of Bob Selassie. In his show, the Haitian DJ, producer and instrumentalist will present an eclectic setlist that mixes World Music to Caribbean traditional rhythms, all seasoned with Brazilian Popular Music (MPB).

Being the first Haitian to get a permanent visa in Brazil, Selassie has already played in several parties in Rio, and is responsible for the radio program “Voz do Haiti” (Haiti’s voice), from NGO Viva Rio’s radio station, through which he debates the latest news from Haitian music and culture.

At 3PM, it is time for the musical collective Fabrica Nomade Sonora (Sonorous Nomadic Factory) to perform, formed by Fê Lopes (voices), Omir Milome (voices and guitars), Jon Pires (bass and guitars), João Carrera (drums and percussion), Fernando Flack (percussions, guitars and voice), among other musicians.

Created in 2004, the Carioca group presents an experimental music that embraces multiple references, aiming to express the perfect connection between inventiveness, sensibility and inspiration. On Sunday’s show, Fabrica Nomade Sonora will present its last album “Fumaça na Sala” (Smoke in the room), released in 2017.

Closing the event will be American singer Aleise Jain and band, at 5PM. The New York artist will bring to the stage an interesting blend of Brazilian and American soul music, playing a sophisticated samba-inspired with funk, blues, pop and disco beats.

Inspired by Brazilian composers like Jorge Ben Jor, Tim Maia and Seu Jorge, Jain interprets both in English and Portuguese. The show will bring the authentic compositions from her last album “Cheia de Sol” (Sunful), released in 2017, and from her debut album “Blood Brother/Soul Sister” (2013).

“Conexão Brasil-EUA” is the second edition of a project created by Fabrica Nomade Sonora, aimed at promoting an artistic exchange between Brazil and the world. Released in January this year, the first edition “Conexão Haiti-Brasil” (Connection Haiti-Brazil) had the Haitian singer Rebel Layonn as the main attraction.

What: “Conexão Brasil-EUA” (Connection Brazil-USA)

When: this Sunday, July 30th – 2PM

Where: Parque das Ruínas – Rua Murtinho Nobre, 169 – Santa Teresa – Tel: (21) 2215-0621

Entrance: FREE