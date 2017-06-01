- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Starting on Friday (June 2nd), Caixa Cultural do Rio de Janeiro, in Centro, hosts the Experia Festival, an event that will bring Brazil’s indie musicians together to perform on stage. The festival is on this weekend and next weekend (June 9th to 11th) and includes twelve different musical artists.

On Friday, June 2nd, opening the festival will be the encounter between band Posada e O Clã (Posada and the Clan), with its rock and trip hop inspirations, along with Mariana Aydar, a MPB (Brazilian popular music) singer.

On Saturday, June 3rd, singer Gui Amabis shares his authentic alternative music with the versatile Siba. Closing this weekend’s agenda on Sunday (June 4th), Juliana Perdigão invites Lucas Santanna’s rock, MPB and electronic music on stage.

“Experia’s curators planned on bringing together Brazilian artists to Caixa Cultural that already had a musical affinity with each other. And some musicians even changed their schedules to participate in this festival,” says Anamaria Rigotto, Experia Festival’s founder.

The following Friday (June 9th) will present a performance with Lira, who brings regional references from Pernambuco (northeast of Brazil), and Juçara Marçal, the vocalist of band Metá Metá, which mixes Afro-Brazilian and metal music.

Singer and video maker Mihay gets together with Anelis Assumpção, whose work includes reggae, dub and afrobeat, on Saturday (June 10th). Duda Brack, from the south of Brazil, will close the festival on Sunday (June 11th) with veteran Otto, known for its “mangue beat” (rhythm from Pernambuco), rock and MPB compositions.

The goal of Festival Experia is to be an alternative to the current promotion model, and to open doors to independent artists who are interested in experimenting new sound possibilities. Experia’s first edition happened in Brasília, in August 2016.

Every day of the festival, curator Jorge LZ will interview the musicians during the breaks in a web doc format, which will be exhibited in Experia’s Facebook page. The project is sponsored by Caixa Econômica Federal and the federal government.

What: Festival Experia

When: Friday to Sunday (June 2nd – June 4th; June 9th – June 11th) – 7PM

Where: Caixa Cultural do Rio de Janeiro – Avenida Almirante Barroso, 25 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3980-3815

Entrance: R$10 – R$20