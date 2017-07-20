- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – This weekend, July 21st and July 22nd, Rio hosts, respectively, the “Gran Fiesta Colombiana” and the “Babilombia”, parties dedicated to Colombia’s Independence Day, celebrated on July 20th.

Aimed at promoting Colombia’s culture in Rio, the events include Colombian food stalls, Caribbean music and a typical Latin-American football (soccer) match.

On Friday, July 21st, the “Gran Fiesta Colombiana” party takes place at Multifoco Bistrô, in Lapa. Starting from 11PM, DJ Sany Slaybi will be spinning an ecletic Caribbean line-up of salsa, merengue, vallenato, champeta, salsa choque, reggaeton, amongst other genres.

At the party, one will find traditional dishes like arepas rellenas (stuffed corn meal pockets), empanadas (stuffed pastry) and papas rellenas (stuffed potato). Traditional drinks can also be found at the event, and the first people to arrive will win a welcome shot of rum.

On Saturday, July 22nd, it is time for more celebration with the “Babilômbia” party at Estrelas da Babilônia, a hostel and Latin-American restaurant situated in the community of Babilônia, in Copacabana. Starting from 2PM, the free event will offer a wide variety of cultural activities.

The line-up includes an Afro-Caribbean dance workshop; stalls with cheap Colombian dishes; Colombian traditional games, like “rana”; a bingo session and a traditional Latin-American football match, where the participants are supposed to bring their countries’ shirts.

“Babilômbia” will also promote a photo exhibition and the release of the blog of the collective “Colombianxs pela Paz RJ” (Colombians for Peace – Rio de Janeiro) , a Colombian expats’ group engaged in addressing socio-political issues from the country.

Supporting “Babilômbia” party are La Clandestina, Cocina Portunhol, Delícias Colombianas and Saoko. The event is organized by Estrelas da Babilônia and Coletivo de Colombianxs pela Paz RJ.

What:“Babilômbia” and “Gran Fiesta Colombiana”

When: this Friday, July 21st (“Gran Fiesta Colombiana”) and this Saturday, July 22nd (“Babilômbia)

Where: “Gran Fiesta Colombiana”: Multifoco Bistrô – Avenida Mem de Sá, 126 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2222-3034

“Babilômbia”: Estrelas da Babilônia – Ladeira Ary Barroso, Babilônia – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 9812-1716

Entrance: “Gran Fiesta Colombiana”: R$15 – R$25

“Babilômbia”: FREE