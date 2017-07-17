- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – This Sunday, July 23rd, Cine Jóia in Copacabana will host “Potter Day”, an event dedicated to the world’s most famous young wizard, the character Harry Potter and the fantastically successful book and film series.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”, first book of the saga, the two-day event gathers movie screenings, games and cosplay contests.

The first Potter Day happened last Sunday, July 16th. The screening of the first four Harry Potter’s movies (out of eight film adaptations to the seven novels), a cosplay contest and a talk on twenty years of the Harry Potter phenomenon were some of the attractions opening the event.

This Sunday, July 23rd, the second Potter Day includes the talk “Harry Potter’s evolution from the pages to the screens”, at 9:50 AM, followed by the exhibition of the fifth production of the saga, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2005), at 10:30 PM.

The afternoon starts with the game “A Maldição Império” (The Empire’s Curse), at 1:40 PM. At 2:10 PM, Cine Jóia screens “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2009), followed by the exhibition of “When Harry Left Hogwarts” (2011), a documentary run by British director Morgan Matthews on the end of Hollywood’s most successful film franchise.

Opening the evening line-up will be the screening of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 1” (2010), inspired in the first part of the namesake novel (the seventh in the saga), at 6PM. Afterwards, a “Magic Quiz” promises to test Potter’s fans knowledge at 8:10 PM.

A cosplay contest will choose the fan who is best dressed-up as a Harry Potter movie’s character at 8:40 PM, while “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” (2011), the last film adaptation from the saga, will be screened at 8:50 PM, followed by a closing ceremony.

Since its first book’s release, in 1997, British writer J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter saga has been considered the most successful work from the children’s literature in the whole world. All of the Harry Potter film adaptations were a true phenomenon, being part of the fifty greatest blockbuster movies in the history of Hollywood.

What: Potter Day

When: this Sunday, July 23rd – 9:30 AM to 11PM

Where: Cine Jóia – Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 680 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2236-5624

Entrance: R$4 – R$8 (price per movie session)