By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – From 4PM this Sunday, February 5th, concert venue Circo Voador will host a carnival celebration aimed at the whole family. ‘Alegria no Circo: Bailinho de Carnaval do Almeidinha’ will provide workshops along with live music, all aimed specifically at children.

The event will run from 4PM until 9PM, with the aim of providing a taste of the Carnival spirit for the whole family. Entrance costs R$40, or R$20 for student and elderly concessions or those donating one kilogram of food on arrival. Children under the age of two may enter for free.

Music will be offered by Band Hamilton de Holanda, with accompaniment from group A Magnífica. The bands plan to provide a musical repertoire based on children’s stories, including the adventures of the Yellow Woodpecker and rescue missions of Princess Peach. The groups will also perform popular Brazilian children’s classics such as ‘Asa Branca’ and ‘Se essa Rua Fosse Minha’.

A selection of diverse workshops for children are due to take place between 4PM and 6PM. Quizombinha will provide percussion workshops, while Amaralina Fagundes will offer aerial acrobatics and Professor Arpoador, of Lapa group Abadá Capoeira, will run a capoeira workshop. Grupo Zanzar, a music and dance collective, will also hold a workshop entitled ‘Roda de Côco e Brinquedos Populares’.

Advance tickets are available online or can also be purchased in person at Circo Voador’s box office, in Lapa. Visitors will also have the option to buy tickets on the door on Sunday.

What: Alegria no Circo: Bailinho de Carnaval do Almeidinha

When: Sunday, February 5th, 4PM – 9PM

Where: Circo Voador, Rua dos Arcos, Lapa

Entrance: R$20 – R$40, free for children under the age of two