By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Bringing together local artists and artisanal produces for its fifth edition, ‘Santa Feira Criativa’ will take place in Parque das Ruínas in Santa Teresa this Saturday, January 28th, from 11AM until 6PM.

Local entrepreneurs creating art, fashion and food will be accompanied by live music throughout the event. Set in Parque das Ruínas cultural center, the event is free to the public and will offer some of the city’s best views.

Music will be provided by visual artist, food and music collective Quermesse, and visitors will hear sets from DJs Jada, Eloy and Eppinghaus. Other artists confirmed to attend are cartoonist and designer Meton, along with home furnishings provider Oshe Design.

Among the clothing designers participating are Mais Bossa, Bezzoura and Alea Atelier, accompanied by accessory-maker Fruta Flor Ateliê and women’s shoe-maker De.Al Flats. Seamstress Isadora Bayma will also be present, offering help with customizing Carnival costumes before this year’s celebrations.

Food and drink will be provided by a handful of popular artisanal food companies, including Menina Baiana, burger joint Cerioca, healthier treat creator Cozinha Crunch, whey protein sacolé creator WheyColé and Brownie do Ouro. Drinks will be available from juicer Sucos Raízes and Niterói-born brewery Noi, among others.

More participants may be confirmed for the event, and Santa Feira Criativa may be cancelled in the event of rain. Further details are available on the event’s Facebook page, where any last-minute changes to line-up or schedule will also be announced.

What: Santa Feira Criativa

When: 11AM – 6PM, Saturday January 28th

Where: Parque das Ruínas, Rua Murtinho Nobre 169, Santa Teresa

Entrance: Free