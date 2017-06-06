- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – This Sunday, June 11th, Praça da Apoteose in Rio’s Centro will host a show by Dutch DJ Ferry Corsten. Starting at 12 noon, the day party will present Corsten’s recently released album “Blueprint” and celebrate the tenth anniversary of the electronic music project Superstar DJs.

Pioneer in the Dutch electronic music scene, Corsten was introduced to the music universe in a very young age, through his father’s record player.

Corsten’s first live performance, at the age of sixteen, earned him his first award. It was in 1996, however, when the artist gained visibility launching his first big hit “Don’t be afraid” on the British billboards.

Since then Corsten has been considered a top reference in the international electronic music: in 2004, the musician was elected the best international DJ with the best compilation work; last year, Dutch TV channel TMF awarded him for the best videoclipe of the year, with “Rock your body, rock”.

In 2007, Corsten played for the first time to the Brazilian audience, participating on DJ Tiesto’s show on Ipanema Beach. The successful experience in 2007 brought Corsten back to Brazil in 2011, when he performed with English DJ Paul Oakenfold, and again in 2013, when he shared the stage with the Belgians Domitri Vegas & Like Mike and Swedish House Mafia’s Axwell.

On Sunday (June 11th), Corsten’s forth show in Brazil brings to the audience the album “Blueprint”, characterized by its gripping and innovative sound. Predominantly a trance music album, “Blueprint” includes the rhythms of future bass, in tracks like “Here We Are”, “Piece Of You” and “Reanimate”, and progressive house, in songs like “World Beyond”.

“It is perhaps his most ambitious undertaking to date, as it aims to transcend the barriers of traditional trance confines and deliver a more wholesome, well-rounded package to fans,” opines Kanvar Kohli, Dancing Astronaut’s music critic.

British expatriate in Rio and DJ, Jody King shares, “Ferry Corsten is a very big-name DJ. I’m gutted I will miss his event.” Adding “He has produced a few of the best all-time trance classics with ‘Out Of The Blue’, ‘Gouryella’ and ‘Beautiful’. It will be a massive show and a production of the highest quality no doubt.”

In order to get free access to the show, one must take one kilo of non-perishable food for donation. Entrance fee will be charged for those interested in the premium floor and the VIP area.

What: SUPERSTAR DJS presents Ferry Corsten

When: Thus Sunday (June 11th) – 12PM to 12AM

Where: Apoteose – Rua Marquês de Sapucaí, 36 – Santo Cristo (Centro) – Tel: (21) 2240-9589

Entrance: Free entrance with 1kg food, premium and VIP seats for R$80 – R$120