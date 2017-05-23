- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – On Thursday (May 23rd), English singer Ed Sheeran will perform in Rio de Janeiro, at Arena Olímpica, in Barra da Tijuca, starting from 9:30 PM. This is the second time the artist comes to Brazil, and this tour will be to support his third album, “Divide”, launched in 2017.

Known for his pop-folk ballads and auto-biographic compositions, Sheeran entered the music world in 2005, with his first independent EP “The Orange Room”.

His career started to launch in 2011 however, when discovered by Elton John and Jamie Foxx, he signed a contract with Asylum Records and released his first official album, “+” (plus), which included the famous singles “The A Team”, “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You” and “Lego House”.

The singer’s popularity increased in 2012, when he won two British Awards, participated in on Taylor Swift album and wrote lyrics for One Direction, and English-Irish pop boy band based in London. At that point, Sheeran gained a lot of exposure with North America audiences.

Ed Sheeran’s career includes many successful hits: the artist has already sold over 22 million albums in worldwide, almost five million downloads on Spotify and 3.5 billion views in his YouTube channel.

On the current Brazil tour, the British singer presents his third album, “Divide”, launched in 2017, which includes “Castle on the Hill”, “Galway Girl” and “Shape of You”. Even though most of the show will be dedicated to his latest work (nine out of an average of twelve songs), the artist is also expected to play his most famous songs, like “Thinking Out Loud” and “The A Team”.

It is also likely that Sheeran will perform compositions from other artists in his show. On his first tour in Brazil, in 2015, the artist sang Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy”, and even classics like Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” and Bill Withers’ “Ain’t no Sunshine”.

This is the second time the artist has come to Brazil. On his first tour in the country in April 2015, Sheeran played in Rio and São Paulo for intimate audiences with both shows in 2015 sold out.

This year, Sheeran is visiting four Brazilian cities (Curitiba, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte), and performing larger stadiums and arenas.

What: Ed Sheeran in Rio

When: Thursday, May 23rd – 9:30 PM (gates open at 6:30 PM)

Where: Jeunesse Arena – Av. Embaixador Abelardo Bueno, 3401 – Barra da Tijuca, RJ

Entrance: R$220 – R$620