By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Opening on Thursday, June 22nd, grunge music lovers will have the opportunity to visit “Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses”, an exhibition dedicated to the history of American band Nirvana.

For the first time out of The Museum of Pop Culture, in Seattle (WA), the exhibition takes place at Museu Histórico Nacional (Historic National Museum), in Centro, through August 22nd.

Displaying over two hundred pieces, the exhibition aims to recall Nirvana’s trajectory as well as to offer a deeper understanding of the grunge band formed by Krist Novoselic (bass), Dave Grohl (drums, current member of band Foo Fighters) and Kurt Cobain, Nirvana‘s vocalist.

Jacob McMurray, the exhibition’s curator, started to gather the items in the middle of the 1990s: “by that time, we have already had over a hundred pieces. Then, Novoselic embraced the project of a future exhibition and donated several objects. Soon, many Nirvana’s fans started doing the same,” explains Murray, who also brought Hendrix’ exhibition to São Paulo two years ago.

Nirvana fans will have the opportunity to see items like Cobain’s famous yellow cardigan, used in the recording of the album “Unplugged in New York”, from 1994; the Univox Hi-Flyer, Cobain’s first guitar destroyed on the stage, in 1988; and the Fender Stratocaster, used in the recording of “Endless nameless”, in 1991, and also destroyed.

The exhibition also includes Cobain’s crumpled lyrics’ manuscripts, pages from his diary, and the winged angel that used to be on the stage during the “In utero” tour, in 1993. In addition, it will display a gigantic installation with a variety of instruments used by Nirvana’s members.

“Nirvana’s history does not make sense if we do not talk about punk rock as one single thing, and this is what I tried to bring in the exhibition. Nirvana incorporated the idea of punk rock, which means being visceral and rebellious in its music,” affirms Murray.

Launched in the 1980s, in Aberdeen (WA), Nirvana is considered one of the greatest references in the punk rock music history. “Taking Punk to the Masses” is part of the project Samsung Rock Exhibition, created in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Dançar Institute.

What: Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses

When: Thursday, June 22nd – Tuesday, August 22nd – see venue to check time details

Where: Museu Histórico Nacional — Praça Mal. Âncora, s/n, Centro

Entrance: R$20 – R$30