By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – From mid-morning on Saturday, February 4th, Feira Rio Antigo will once again stretch the length of Rua do Lavradio, Lapa. This month, the fair will aim to get visitors in the Carnival mood with samba music from Darcy Maravilha.

The market, also known as Feira do Lavradio, takes place on the first Saturday of every month and runs from 10AM until 7PM. Gourmet food and drink offerings from local businesses, plus live music and entertainment, are provided in Praça Tiradentes.

This month, samba musician Darcy Maravilha will head up the market’s entertainment in Praça Emilinha Borba, on the corner between Rua do Lavradio and Rua do Senado from 4PM. Dance group Forró Descalço will also perform in Praça Emilinha Borba before Darcy takes to the stage, and will invite visitors to participate.

Darcy has recorded with Brazilian music legends Elza Soares, Jorge Aragão and Noca da Portela. Having previously played with many of the samba schools from across Rio de Janeiro, and at length with legendary samba school Portela, organizers believe that Darcy will help visitors get into the Carnival spirit.

Clothes, accessories, handicrafts, antiques, homeware and souvenirs are available to purchase from almost four hundred stalls from Rio boutiques and local entrepreneurs. Many restaurants along Rua do Lavradio also offers visitors a chance to people-watch.

What: Feira Rio Antigo

When: Saturday, February 4th from 10AM until 7PM

Where: Rua do Lavradio, Lapa, Centro

Entrance: Free