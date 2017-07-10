- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – This Tuesday, July 11th, Caixa Cultural, in Centro, opens the film exhibition O Homem Que Caiu na Terra (The Man Who Fell to Earth), dedicated to the British singer David Bowie’s less known side: the cinema actor. Until July 30th, the pop icon’s acting talent can be seen in over twenty movies from diverse genres.

The exhibition includes successful films like Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth” (1986), a fantasy-adventure work in which Bowie played an elf; and Uli Edel’s “Christiane F.” (1981), where Bowie played himself and for which he wrote the soundtrack.

Cult movies in which Bowie participated can also be found at Caixa Cultural’s event, like David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” (1992), where Bowie’s character is a police agent; and “Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces”, a ninety minute compilation of deleted scenes from the 1992 film.

At “O homem que caiu na Terra”, one can also discover the screenwriter side of David Bowie, who created the shorts “Pierrot in turquoise or the looking glass murders” (1970), directed by Erich Mullis, and “Jazzin’ for blue jean” (1984), ran by Julien Temple.

“Bowie was not just a musician or an actor. He was a persona, printing authenticity on everything he did. I think he chose to participate in the films he did according to what he believed in, which ended up providing an incredible diversity to his movie characters”, said Roberta Sauerbronn, the exhibition’s curator.

Movies that represented a benchmark in Bowie’s identity as a pop icon will be screened in the event, like “The Man Who Fell to Earth” (1976), the Nicolad Roeg’s sci-fi production that named Caixa Cultural’s exhibit; and “Basquiat” (1996), directed by Julian Schnabel, in which Bowie plays the renowned artist Andy Warhol.

In addition, “O homem que caiu na Terra” will promote free parallel activities, like debates that intend to approach the role of David Bowie’s work in the contemporary culture, bringing themes like gender, sexuality, fame, drugs and the pop icon’s filmography. Inspired in Bowie’s aesthetics, the event will also offer a workshop on fashion and make up.

The polyvalent British artist David Bowie is considered one of the most innovative and influent names from the pop scene. He died of cancer in January 2016, at the age of 69.

What: O Homem Que Caiu na Terra (The Man Who Fell to Earth)

When: July 11th to July 30th – see venue to check time details

Where: Caixa Cultural do Rio de Janeiro – Avenida Almirante Barroso, 25 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3980-3815

Entrance: R$2 – R$4