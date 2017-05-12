- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – On the next Saturday (May 13th), European Union Nations Institute for Culture (EUNIC Brazil) and EU Delegation will promote the Europe’s Day in Rio. Virgílio de Mello Franco Square, in Centro, will host the free event.

From 12AM to 9PM, Cariocas, tourists and expatriates will have the opportunity to “vist” the old continent without leaving the city.

The celebration will gather diverse cultural activities from different European countries, such as story-telling, dance and music presentations, poetry recitation, language classes and games.

Attendees to the event will also be able to participate in a quiz, in which the winners will be granted with scholarships to Goethe-Institut Rio de Janeiro, Aliança Francesa Rio de Janeiro, Instituto Cultural Da Dinamarca – BR, Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Rio de Janeiro and Instituto Cervantes Río de Janeiro.

Besides the individual country’s stalls, the event includes a main stage where DJs Eppinghaus and Montano will play Brazilian and cosmopolitan European music. Bagunço band, formed by French and Brazilians, and Danish Intrumental group will also perform on the stage.

Typical European culinary fare will also be present in the square, with the best of French, German, Spanish, Belgian and Italian cuisine. Fred Monier, from Brasserie Rosário, Casa do Sardo, Paella do El Pescador Mediterrâneo, Foster Haus, Piadina di Silvia, Berliner Haus are some of the participant restaurants. The event will also provide the artisanal beer stalls of Trópica and Hija de Punta.

Europe’s Day in Rio was organized by the European Union Delegation, the Consulate of France and the Consulate of Germany.

What: Europe’s Day in Rio

When: Saturday, May 13th, from 12AM to 9PM

Where: Praça Virgílio de Melo Franco, Centro, Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Entrance: FREE