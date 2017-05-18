- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – On the next Saturday (May 20th), starting from 10PM, Fundição Progresso in Lapa will host the Big Final of MIC Master Brasil, a competition between MCs from all over the country. Freestyle masters MC Maomé (from ConeCrew Diretoria) and Nissin (Oriente) will run the event.

MIC Master Brasil was created in 2015 with the aim of promoting the MC Battle culture in Brazil. After numerous eliminatory steps in São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro, South and Northeast of Brazil, the Big Final finally arrives in Lapa, one of the national rap’s epicenter.

The battle winner will be awarded with a car Hyundai HB20 zero KM, the greatest prize conceived in a Brazilian MC Battle so far.

The competition night will include a variety of shows of both new and veteran artists from the rap scene. Besides known rappers like Haikaiss and Class A, the icon Marcelo D2 will also perform on the stage. DJs Coala, DJ Cia (RZO) and Casa Onze DJ’s will be in charge of the music during the breaks.

In the Big Final, eight rappers will compete for the title of best MC in Brasil, which are Kauan (São Paulo), Koell (São Paulo), Mano Tiago (Paraná), Singelo (Distrito Federal), Chris MC (Minas Gerais), Tai MC (Pernambuco), Xan (Rio de Janeiro) and TH (Rio de Janeiro).

All the finalists will be hosted in Rio de Janeiro for a week to record a mixtape and participate in cultural events like a graffiti installation.

What: MIC Master Brasil

When: Saturday, May 20th – Starting from 10PM

Where: Fundição Progresso – Rua dos Arcos, 24 – Lapa – Rio de Janeiro.

Entrance: R$30 – R$140