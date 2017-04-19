- Advertisement -

By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Fans of gaming culture will be excited for this weekend, as Rio welcomes Brazil’s biggest Geek & Game festival. Bringing together gamers, cosplayers and pop culture fans for the three day celebration, enthusiasts will have the opportunity to indulge in some of their favorite games, and meet representatives from their favorite brands.

Kicking off on Friday, April 21st in the morning, the festival will run 10AM until 10PM every night, uniting gamers from across Brazil in Barra da Tijuca’s Riocentro venue. Located next to the Parque das Atletas, the venue will bring together stores and brands for three days of gaming culture.

Complete with a Meet and Greet with popular figures, Cosplay awards and a Gamer Stadium, where some of Brazil’s top gamers will compete with each other in front of an audience, the festival promises to be full of excitement.

Visitors will be able to indulge their inner nerds, with participation from the Escola de Magica e Bruxaria Brasil (Brazil School of Wizardry and Witchcraft), plus live stations for popular games Rainbow 6 and League of Legends.

Among the festival’s comic and graphic design attractions, there will be participation from ZineEzpo, plus Rio-based graphic novel collective CAPA Comics bringing some local flavour in addition to comics vendor Comix.

Plenty of stores will also participate, including Legião Nerd and World of Collectibles Geek, offering the best of geek and gaming merchandise.

Celebrity speakers, YouTubers, influencers and authors will also be present at the event.

Names include computer game designer Tim Schafer, World of Warcraft author Christie Golden, video editor of site Jovem Nerd and YouTuber Anderson Gaveta and Zangado Games.

Brazilian fantasy and science fiction author Eduardo Spohr, famous for his novel ‘A Batalha do Apocalipso’ (‘Battle of the Apocalypse) will also make a guest appearance. Additionally, sites 99Vidas, IGN Brasil and AdoroCinema will be present.

There will also be food from some of Rio’s favourite eateries – from Leblon-based Italian restaurant Pizza Al Taglio, food truck Tap&Oca and coxinha specialist Don Coxita to chains including Rei do Mate.

More information about the participants is available on the event’s official website. Tickets for the three day event start from R$60 in the first batch and can be bought online. There is a half-price ticket available for concessions.

What: Geek & Game Rio Festival

When: Friday, April 21st until Sunday April, 23rd, 10AM to 10PM

Where: Riocentro, Av. Salvador Allende, 6555 – Barra da Tijuca

Entrance: R$60- R$120, half price for concessions