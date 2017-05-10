- Advertisement -

By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Jesuton, the soulful British singer who has been living in Rio de Janeiro since 2012, will be performing at Theatro Net Rio in Copacabana tonight, Wednesday, May 10th.

The show is supporting her third album, “Home”, produced by Mario Caldato (Beastie Boys and Jack Johnson) which includes songs like “The Man Of My Life”, “Radio”, “Do not Think So”, “Fragile” and “Vultures”.

With the participation of Seu Jorge, Dani Black and Kassin in the new album, among others, the music is described as a ‘universe of conflicts and restlessness in search of different selves, complex truths and the will to find a comfortable place – outside and within – to call home’.

The pre-release shows at Festival Rider #DÁPRAFAZER and SESC Belenzinho in São Paulo (with sold out tickets) gave a sample of what is coming. Now, for the first time the album will be presented in full. She is also known for performing covers for artists like Adele, Amy Winehouse, Roberta Flack and The Rolling Stones.

Originally from London, Jesuton was born Rachel Jesuton Olaolu Amosu in 1985, and goes by her middle name which was given to her by her Nigerian father. She arrived in Rio in March 2012, after traveling around Latin America in Argentina, Ecuador, Chile and Peru, where she lived for two years.

She found herself singing on the streets of Rio and explained in an earlier interview, “I was walking along the street in Ipanema and I saw a guy, his name was Alfredo Buendia, he had an amazing setup. I heard his voice before I saw him.”

It was Buendia who encouraged Jesuton and told her the equipment she’d need to perform on the street. “I started and I really really loved it. There’s so much freedom in it.” said Jesuton.

Shortly after she was discovered, and soon her remake of Dione Warwick’s “I’ll Never Love This Way Again” was playing almost nightly in the Globo novela (prime-time soap opera) “Salve Jorge”. She soon after was booked to perform at Rock in Rio 2013, and in 2014 released an album “Show Me Your Soul”.

What: Jesuton // HOME Launch at Theatro Net Rio

When: Wednesday, May 10th – show starts at 9PM.

Where: Theatro Net Rio, Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana, RJ

Entrance: R$40-50, tickets online here, more information at: (21) 2147-8060