By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – This Sunday’s sunset on Ipanema beach will be a slightly different experience to the usual experience of watching the sun slowly dip down behind Dois Irmãos. Instead, Brazilian musical icon Jorge Ben Jor will be performing a free, live show from 5PM in part of a series of shows throughout Brazil.

Jorge Ben Jor will be joined by two other big names in Brazilian music for the event in Rio. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Céu, with influences from jazz and samba to hip-hop and soul will perform alongside the musician, as will Brazilian rock legends Skank.

The tour, sponsored by Nivea, passed through Porto Alegre last weekend and will head to Fortaleza and Recife in early May. It will also pass through Brasília and São Paulo in June.

In addition, Nivea will let the public decide the opening act in each city from a selection of three artists via a vote on their website. The choices battling it out to play in Rio are world musician Thais Macedo, indie rock group Amsteradio or MBP group Crombie.

Promising to be a fun, free event for families and friends alike to enjoy, the Rio show will take place along the front of Ipanema beach, a few minutes’ walk from General Osório station. It is scheduled to begin at 5PM and finish up at around 7:30 PM, shortly after sunset.

Those wanting to get in the spirit of the show a little early can listen to Nivea’s curated Spotify playlist, made especially for the show and available via the website.

What: NIVEA Viva Jorge Ben Jor – Show no Rio de Janeiro

When: Sunday, April 9 – 5PM – 7:30 PM

Where: Avenida Vieira Souto, 176 – Ipanema

Entrance: FREE