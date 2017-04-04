- Advertisement -

By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Acclaimed modern jazz musician Kamasi Washington will bring his live show to Rio de Janeiro this week. The artist will perform tomorrow, Wednesday, April 5th, in Cinelândia’s, as a part of Dell’Arte Soluções Culturais’s ‘Jazz All Nights’ series.

Kamasi Washington will perform his album ‘The Epic’ at the Teatro Municipal, a work that is almost three hours long. The work took almost four years to compose, and has been praised for its eclecticism and versatility.

Drawing on influences from other jazz works and classical music to funk, soul, gospel and hip-hop, ‘The Epic’ promises to be a spectacular show for fans of the experimental, spontaneous spirit of jazz.

Infusing his unique approach to modern jazz music with political statements, ‘The Epic’ also explores themes of spirituality and mysticism. Among the many elements to receive critical praise are the numerous solos from various instrumentalists and vocalists within the album.

Kamasi Washington’s willingness to experiment will all elements of his music and composition has also earned a wide support base within the music industry. In the past, he has partnered with artists including Herbie Hancock, Lauryn Hill, Kendrick Lamar, Wayne Shorter and Snoop Dogg.

Tickets to Kamasi Washington’s show are available online and start at R$50, and the performance will begin at 8PM on Wednesday, April 5th. Also part of the ‘Jazz All Nights’ series, Cory Henry will play in Lapa later this month.

What: Kamasi Washington – The Epic

When: Wednesday, April 5th, 8PM

Where: Teatro Municipal, Praca Marechal Floriano, Cinelândia – Centro

Entrance: R$50 – R$250