By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – From 2PM on Friday, January 20th, Lagoa Bier Fest will take place in Parque das Figueiras in Lagoa. The artisanal food and drink festival will continue between 2PM and 11PM on Saturday, January 21st and Sunday, January 22nd with a free-entry summer edition celebrating its first anniversary.

In addition to craft beers and a range of different food trucks and bikes, this edition of the Lagoa Bier Fest event will also feature live music, DJs and a performance from Bloco Escangalha at 7PM on Sunday as they rehearse for this year’s Carnival.

Rio-based pop-rock band ‘Licor do Canavial’ will open the event with an 8PM performance on Friday, January 20th. Entertainment will be provided on Saturday evening with a 5:30 PM show from Soulshine, followed by Jack Stone at 8:30 PM. DJs Karla Gasparini, Leo Simões, DJ Ramos and Gui Andrade will play during the intervals.

Participants will have numerous craft beer providers to choose between, including locally-based brewers such as Hija de Punta, Irada!, Kurumã, Noi and Lhama Loca among the choices available. Non-alcoholic refreshment will also be available from Suco Raízes, Drink Here and Mate do Vovô.

Some of the dozens of food trucks participating are Hell’s Burger, Kituteria, Venezuelan-inspired truck Tequesos, Nitéroi-based dessert shop Woncakes and Acaraje – Among Us.

“All participants are handpicked by our production team,” said Luis Selva, who co-founded and organizes the event along with Alex Ribeiro and Gueta Ridzi. “Our differential is this: to offer an event of quality with affordable prices and aimed at the whole family.”

Entertainment for children will also be available throughout the weekend, with workshops including cupcake decorating and gardening in addition to a Kids Beauty Station, priced at R$20.

What: Lagoa Bier Fest

When: 2PM until 11PM on Friday, January 20th, Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd

Where: Parque das Figueiras, Av. Borges de Medeiros

Entrance: Free