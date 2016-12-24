- Advertisement -

By Sarah Brown, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – On Friday, December 30th, Lapa 40 Graus will hold a special edition of one of Rio’s most beloved festivals, the Sertanejo Fest Gold to close the 2016 program and celebrate a pré-Réveillon (pre-New Year’s Eve) to round off the last couple of days of the year in true Brazilian style.

The party will be led by singer João Gabriel alongside the singer Marco Esteves who is also known for his humorous imitations of famous singers such as Latino, Belo and Maria Bethânia. Well-known duo Ugo and Bruno will also take the stage with a wonderful performance of their best hits from their career.

The sertanejo festival has a repertoire full of hits from the new CD by João Gabriel, Mais de Mim (More of me) and old hits that mark the musical trajectory of the artists.

Marcos Esteves and the duo Ugo and Bruno, in addition to their own songs, will also present the most requested songs of the night from sertanejo legends Jorge and Mateus, César Menotti and Fabiano, Victor and Léo, Thaeme and Thiago, Fernando and Sorocaba, Luan Santana, Gusttavo Lima, Michel Teló, Lucas Lucco, Matheus and Kauan, Henry and Diego, Zé Neto and Cristiano, and Wesley Safadão.

The opening of the show on the main stage will be with the pop band Dr. Zeh. The group brings pop successes of 2016 and will also perform a dance show of classic songs throughout ages. In the intervals the nightclub playlist is in the capable hands of DJs Gustavo Brasil and Nelsinho (FM O Dia).

There is no specific dress code, yet Lapa 40 Graus encourages people to arrive in white with gold details to keep in the festive spirit.



In addition to the shows for the festival, there will also be a roda de samba (live samba band) by Lu Carvalho on the ground floor starting at 7PM. The sambista receives special guests to sing with her with accompanying music from the band Meio a Meio.

In addition to presenting songs from her first CD O Samba que Eu Sei (The Samba that I Know), she will also sing samba de raiz and songs by Arlindo Cruz, Diogo Nogueira, Clara Nunes, Beth Carvalho (her godmother), among others.



What: Pré-Réveillon, Sertanejo Fest Gold

Where: Lapa 40 Graus, Rua Riachuelo, 97 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 3970-1338

When: Friday, December 30th – 7PM

Entrance: R$30 – R$40