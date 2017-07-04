- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Until August 6th, the Village Mall in Barra da Tijuca hosts the exhibit “The Art of the Brick”, displaying 83 works fully made of Lego pieces. Conceived by American artist Nathan Sawaya, the collection is the only exclusively art project in the world.

Having used over a million Lego pieces, the exhibition brings Sawaya’s authentic works and the artist’s interpretations of classic masterpieces, like Auguste Rodin’s “La Venus de Milo”, Gustav Klimt’s “The Kiss” and Edward Munch’s “The Scream”.

“I like to see the people’s reactions to a piece of art made of something they are familiar with. Everybody can relate to that, once Lego is a toy that many children have at home, and which a lot of parents have a sentimental connection with,” declares Sawaya.

“The Art of the Brick” also includes giant sculptures that promise to impress the visitors, like the six-meter length T-Rex skeleton, made of 80,020 Lego pieces. Among Sawaya’s creations, the audience will find a blue female swimmer and a yellow man opening his chest to reveal a “treasure of Lego”.

“The clean aspect of this material, its straight angles and distinct lines, is what seduces me the most. Like many other things in life, it is a matter of perspective: when your look at the bricks from a distance, its straight, fix angles turn into a curvilinear object”, explains the American artist.

Besides the exhibition, a Lego playing area will be available for both children and adults, who will have the opportunity to participate in games and interactive activities.

Launched in 2007 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania (U.S.), “The Art of the Brick” has already been seen by over ten million people, from over ten different countries. The exhibition returned to Barra on June 21st after last year’s successful experience with the Carioca audience, which attracted over 300,000 people.

What: The Art of the Brick Lego Exhibit

When: June 21st to August 6th – 1PM to 9:30 PM (Tuesdays to Saturdays); 1PM to 8PM (Sundays)

Where: Village Mall – Avenida das Américas, 3900 – Barra da Tijuca – Tel: (21) 3252-2999

Entrance: R$10 – R$20