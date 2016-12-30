- Advertisement -

By Sarah Brown, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Copacabana is the most famous New Year’s Eve party in Brazil, yet this year in Rio de Janeiro, there will be nine other neighborhoods throughout the city that will have an outdoor show scheduled starting from 7PM and fireworks too, making New Year’s Eve parties more accessible for the whole city.

There will be ten key points for New Year’s Eve parties throughout Rio de Janeiro that include Copacabana, Barra da Tijuca, Parque Madureira, Flamengo, Ilha do Governador, Piscinão de Ramos, Penha, Paquetá, Sepetiba and Pedra de Guaratiba.

In Barra da Tijuca, there will be a fireworks display on the beach that will light up the sky and will include about five tons of fireworks that will make up part of the pyrotechnic show that will last between three and twelve minutes with 34 different types of effects and colors.

There are ten points in Barra that have been selected for the fireworks show based on strategic location, technical viability and for offering a wide view of different points of the region, known as Gande Barra. Besides the beach and the Village Mall, hotels Praia do Pontal, Hilton Barra, Windosr Barra, Sheraton Barra, Brisa Barra, Grande Hyatt, Ramada Recreio and Venit & Mio will also have fireworks.

In Madureira Park, the party begins with Velha Guarda da Império Serrano, followed by music from DJ Michel, Viaduto Ball, and Grupo Arruda. Then the pace heats up with musician Naldo Benny before ending with the sounds of Portela samba school.

Those looking for a quieter New Year’s Eve in zona sul (south zone) can enjoy the celebration in Flamengo on the stage set up in front of Rua Dois de Dezembro. This year the event will feature Luiz Kiari, Vtrix, São Clemente and Salgueiro. Residents of Ilha do Governador will have the opportunity to enjoy the traditional New Year’s Eve night on Bica beach, on Ilha do Governador. The party starts with DJ PH, followed by Bruno Maia, Intimistas and finally Imagina Samba and União da Ilha.

In Piscinão de Ramos, the audience will have several attractions, with emphasis on funk and samba. The party starts with DJ Érick, who will be followed by several funk MCs including Bonde do Vinho and Ferrugem. The Beija-Flor and Rio Grande samba schools will also be a part of the incredible program.

At IAPI da Penha, the party will have plenty of fireworks to complement the countdown. The night begins with the sound of DJ Café, Beleléu, Banda Holograma will be followed by the group Clareou. Later, Imperatriz will bring the best of samba as expected from this fantastic samba school.

The Island of Paquetá will have its party on the beach of the Moreninha to the sound of DJ Beto Mancha, Claudio Zolli, Swing & Sympathy and to close, plenty of samba from samba school Paraíso do Tuiuti.

Zona oeste (east zone) also will provide several unforgettable parties. Two stages will be set up, one in Sepetiba and another in Pedra de Guaratiba. On the first one, in Praia do Recôncavo, there will be DJ Alex Correia, Jonathan Alexandre, Coisa Séria, Chininha and Príncipe and Mocidade Independente, the samba school. In the second, on Barros de Alarcão Street, the program will be completed by DJ Moisés Junior, Pura Amizade, Alex Cohen and Tá na Mente, closing with samba school Vila Isabel.