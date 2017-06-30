- Advertisement -

Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – This Sunday, July 2nd, from 1PM to 9PM, Casa França Brasil (France-Brazil House) in Centro hosts O Cluster, a collective that promotes the latest works from Brazil’s artists, and includes music performances and design exhibitions.

Fifty exhibitors will participate in the event, among musicians, visual artists, designers and chefs. In this edition, gender and racial empowerment are some of the main themes being featured in the works.

One of the performing artists is Lyz Parayzo, who uses the body as the object of study. In her work, she plays a manicure in the itinerant “Parayzo Saloon”, where she explores gender and class through the people’s skin color.

The event also includes artist Wanyr Junior’s “Cabaret Voodoo Legba”, a performance that gathers references from Afro Brazilian religion umbanda, Cuban santeria and George Bizet’s opera “Carmen”. The work is dedicated to Bahia’s Independence Day, also celebrated on July 2nd.

Another work participating in the event is Luana Aguiar’s, whose academic and artistic research focuses in the relations between art and eroticism, exploring the possibilities from one or more bodies in live performances. In addition, artists like Ida Lee, Mariana Mansur, Alexandre Vogler and Ricardo Rangel Galhardo will be producing live drawing and painting works.

“Until now, The Cluster has been played an important role as a platform that promotes new names from the fashion and design industries, and many brands started to expand from our project. With The Cluster, we realized it was important to use our strength to help all the Carioca’s creative scene”, said Carolina Herszenhut, The Cluster’s founder and curator.

The trendiest DJs from Rio’s alternative nightlife will be playing during the entire event. Andrei Yurievitch, from party Manie Dansante, Icaro dos Santos and Nado Leal are some of the the names who will be in charge of The Cluster’s music. DJ Onírica, from party Batekoo RJ, prepares a special set list for Sunday’s event.

A variety of fashion brands, like PAR, Mabo, Gaye Dajô Ateliê and Karibu, will exhibit at The Cluster, which will also include food stalls like Vegan Max, Queijaria Carioca, Tribo, Floê and Quinburguer. Crafts like ceramic and porcelain can also be found, with brands like Cau Concreto Artesanal, Magma Lab, Eloisa Greco and Menina Canceriana.

What: O Cluster

When: Sunday, July 2nd – 1PM to 9PM

Where: Casa França-Brasil – Rua Visconde de Itaboraí, 78 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2332-5275

Entrance: FREE