By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – The official sale of tickets for the Rock in Rio 2017 begins today, Thursday April 6th, at 7PM. Organizers report that in the early sales for this year’s festival, which happened in November last year, 120,000 tickets were sold in less than two hours.

This year’s Rock in Rio all-star lineup will see a variety of performers from world-renowned pop artists such as Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Keys; rock legends, like Guns ‘n’ Roses and the Who; and Brazilian superstars, including Ivete Sangalo and Skank. The complete lineup can be seen on their web site.

The entrance fee is R$455,00 (whole) and R$227,50 (half for students or other discount groups), with a maximum amount of four tickets allowed per person with a CPF (Brazil’s equivalent to a social security number), for each day of the festival.

The official channel for acquiring the tickets for the biggest music and entertainment festival in the world, which this year happens on September 15th, 16th, 17th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, and the 24th, is rockinrio.ingresso.com.

Payment can be made through bank and credit card, with the possibility of installment of up to 6x without interest. Customers who pay with credit cards Itaú and Itaucard are entitled to a fifteen percent discount on admission (not cumulative with half-entry) and installment of up to 8x without interest.

According to organizers, one of the many innovations of this edition is that the ticket, rather in the format of card or paper, will be replaced by a chip identification bracelet, with seven different models, according to the day of the festival.

The new technology offers more comfort and safety for both the public and the organizers. The bracelet should be placed only on the day of the festival because once it is placed on the wrist, it can not be removed without damaging it, making it void.

Customers who purchase half-tickets will have to inform on the website all the information regarding the document proving such condition, for further validation, as well as the need to present it in the access to Rock City, the day of the festival.

Organizers of the 2017 Rock in Rio music festival announced on Monday, April 3rd, that it has partnered with sixteen hotels in the Barra da Tijuca and Recreio area, near this year’s Rock in Rio site (Olympic Park), to offer special promotions and packages for those attending the mega-spectacle music event.

Rock in Rio also has established a partnership with MetrôRio to operate 24 hours a day during Rock in Rio 2017 (normally it closes at midnight) from the Jardim Oceânico station in Barra da Tijuca – which gives access to the BRT lines to the Cidade do Rock – and will include all stations on all lines (1, 2 and 4).