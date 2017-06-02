- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Starting next Tuesday (June 6th), Oi Futuro Flamengo hosts the festival “Olhares sobre o Refúgio”, which will display Brazilian and foreign films that address the theme of refuges. The free exhibition will happen every Tuesday of June, at 7PM, bringing five different productions to Oi Futuro’s outdoor area.

Opening the event on next Tuesday (June 6th), the short “Welcome to Canada” by Adam Loften and Mary Fowles tells the story of a Syrian man who helps newcomer refugees in Canada to start their lives over.

On the same evening, the Canadian production will be followed by “Exodus: where I came from does not exist anymore”, directed by Hank Levine, which portrays six different refugees arriving in new countries, including Brazil.

On June 13th, Oi Futuro exhibits the Brazilian documentary fiction “It was the Cambridge Hotel” by Eliane Caffé which explores the housing conflicts faced both by refugees and Brazil’s Northeast migrants who live in São Paulo.

Italian-Palestinian production “I am with the bride”, directed by Antonio Augugliaro, Gabriele Del Grande and Khaled Soliman AL Nassiry, will be screened on June 20th. The film approaches the saga of a refugee group traveling from Milan to Stockholm, with a marriage as the background story.

“The house of Lucia” closes the film show on June 27th. The Brazilian documentary directed by João Marcelo and Lúcia Luz portrays the trip of a Syrian refugee from Brazil to Kuwait and all the challenges she has to face in order to meet her family again.

Promoted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, “Olhares sobre o Refúgio” aims to reflect on the challenges, struggles, dilemmas and achievements experienced by refugees worldwide.

The event is part of Brazil’s celebrations for the World Refugee Day, on June 20th. After Rio de Janeiro, “Olhares sobre o Refúgio” travels to the cities of Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Brasília and São Paulo.

What: Olhares Sobre o Refúgio

When: Tuesdays (June 6th – June 27th)

Where: Oi Futuro Flamengo – Rua Dois de Dezembro, 63 – Flamengo – Tel: (21) 3131-3060

Entrance: FREE (Tickets will be distributed thirty minutes before the session starts)