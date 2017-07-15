- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Starting yesterday, Friday, July 14th, Santa Teresa hosts the 27th edition of “Arte de Portas Abertas” (Art With Doors Opened), which will continue through Sunday. The popular event is aimed at celebrating Santa Teresa’s artistic residents and bohemian culture.

The festival begins at 6PM, with the opening of the exhibition “Novas Poéticas” (New Poetics), by the artistic collective Chave Mestra (Skeleton Key), at Laurinda Santos Lobo Cultural Center, followed by the poem declaiming of artist Jorge Salomão, at 8PM, in the same venue.

On Saturday, July 15th, visitors can check the exhibition “Arteassinada, Produtos do Coletivo” (Signed Art, Products of the Collective), spread in fifteen studios and seven cultural centers of Santa Teresa from 10AM.

The exhibition “Ateliês em Trânsito” (Studios in Traffic), in which artists Ana Maria Moura, Dirce Fett, Fernanda Lemos, Palle Jansen and Pedro Mandarino display their works, takes place at Casa Amarela, also from 10AM.

For those looking for alternative activities on Saturday, July 15th, the artistic intervention “Poesia do Meio Fio” (Kerb’s Poetry) happens at 10AM at Largo do Curvelo, while a photography workshop run by Polo Arte na Escola RJ takes place at Laurinda Santos Lobo Center from 10AM to 12PM.

On that same day, visitors can also check Martha Pires’ performance “Passeio Socrático II” (Socratic Walk II) at 3:30 PM, in Laurinda Santos Lobo, and the debate with therapist Noni Ostrower on ayurvedic medicine at Chácara do Céu Museum at 3:30 PM.

Artistic attractions that are not officially in “Arte de Portas Abertas” are also participating in Santa Teresa‘s cultural weekend, like “Free Session”, a live music and graffiti event on Saturday that will take place at Casa Dois Irmãos, run by Canadian siblings Kristopher and Josephine Jennings-Bramly.

“We are working with Rio Art Gallery on this event as graffiti tours are done up here and we are hoping to build more on that concept. Tell the story of the neighborhood, give voice to some local artists and brighten up a very difficult time in this amazing city”, says Josephine Jennings-Bramly.

Closing the festival, on Sunday, July 16th, a workshop on handcrafted dolls will take place at Laurinda Santos Lobo Center at 2:30 PM, followed by Martha Pires’ performance “Pira”, at 4PM in the same venue. The art exhibitions continue to be displayed until 7PM.

What: Arte de Portas Abertas (Art With Doors Opened)

When: this weekend – July 14th to July 16th – 10AM to 7PM

Where: Santa Teresa – click here to check venue details

Entrance: FREE