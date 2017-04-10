- Advertisement -

By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Considered the largest outdoor nautical fair in Latin America, the Rio Boat Show, has arrived for its 20th edition in 2017 at the Marina da Glória from April 5th to 11th with an expected 36,000 to attend.

Organizers share that from the inside of Guanabara Bay, the Rio Boat Show shall gather lovers of the sea and water world to the Marina da Glória for the first nautical event there since the refurbishment was made to host the Rio 2016 Olympics Games.

Over seven days the fair offers news and releases for everything concerning boats, yachts, jet skis, kayaks and inflatables, engines, equipment and any products related to the industry that are being introduced.

The Rio Boat Show 2017 will feature more than one hundred exhibiting brands among shipyards, industries specializing in motors and equipment, companies that supply parts and technology, as well as other areas of the production chain in the sector.

In all, 150 vessels – 75 in the water and 75 on dry land – will be displayed in various sizes and styles. The traditional wet spots allow the customer to test drive the desired boats before closing the deal.

On April 7th, 8th and 9th, the event also provided free lectures on topics related to the nautical universe, such as: tips for choosing the ideal vessel, how to buy used sailboats, motor care, and presentation of the first Brazilian couple to have gone around the world aboard a boat.

With just two days left, there is still plenty of time to see the show and enjoy the scene at Marina da Glória, with their new restaurants and facilities offering the perfect backdrop. Organizers say that parking will be limited so going by taxi or car service is recommended.

What: Rio Boat Show 2017

When: April 5th-11th, Monday 12 Noon to 10PM and Tuesday from 3PM to 9PM

Where: Marina da Glória, Flamengo

Entrance: R$70