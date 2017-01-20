- Advertisement -

By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Beginning from 7PM on Friday, January 20th, Salve Bahia will host a night of Bahian music in the centre of Rio de Janeiro’s nightlife scene, Lapa. The event will run late into the night, and will feature resident DJs playing Bahian musicians plus music from a live band later in the evening.

Taking place in the Centro Cultural Memórias do Rio, in Lapa, the night will start with DJ Marco Nunes and DJ João Santiago playing Bahian pop classics, including Novos Baianos, Olodum, Luiz Caldas, Raul Seixas, Tom Zé and Baiana System.

Later in the evening, party-goers will be joined by Rio-based band Seu Fobica, which credits Bahian sounds as its main influence. Drawing on inspiration from artists such as Caetaneando, Moraes Moreira and Luiz Caldas, the group mixes its own Afro-Bahian batuques with other genres to recreate a contemporary Bahian sound.

Salve Bahia is a group formed to celebrate Bahian music in Rio de Janeiro. Motivated by a love of the contemporary classics of Bahian music, the group consists of Guilherme Valença, Eduardo Karranka, Rodrigo Fonseca, André Oliveira, Siva Matos, Bruno Villa, Igor Carvalho and Braulio Motta.

DJs will also play a mix of samba-reggae and Brazilian pop (MBP) in addition to Bahian classics. Entry costs R$15, or R$10 for those who put their names on the guest list available on the event’s Facebook page.

What: SALVE BAHIA – Feriado de São Sebastião

When: Friday, 20th January from 7PM

Where: Centro Cultural Memórias do Rio, Av. Gomes Freire, 289 – Lapa

Entrance: R$15, or R$10 with name on the guest list