By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – This weekend, July 21st to July 23rd, the Catacumba Park on the Lagoa hosts the Lagoa Blues Festival. The first musical edition of Lagoa Bier Fest aims to honor the American music genre with live bands, craft beer and Brazilian and international food.

Opening the festival will be the band Beale Street, on Friday, at 6PM, composed by instrumentalists Ivan Mariz (guitar and vocal), César Lago (bass and backing vocal) and Beto Werher (drums and backing vocal).

The Carioca trio merges the American blues’ country roots with the British blues’ urban rocker personality, all seasoned with the Brazilian’s musical creativity.

Considered one of the pioneers of the blues music in Brazil, Big Gilson performs at 6PM on Saturday.

Having founded the famous band Big Allanbik, Gilson has a thirty year career that includes two nominations for the Latin Grammy (best album and best Brazilian rock album). Steve Winwood, Johnny Rivers, Johnny Winter and Magic Slim are some of the names whom Gilson shared the stage.

Closing the event’s musical attractions will be Alamo Real, who plays on Sunday at 6PM. Having started his musical career at Bristol, in England, in the 1970s, the singer and guitar player is known for his elegant interpretations of traditional blues songs.

His first album, “Armadillo-Records”, was nominated by the British magazine “Blueprint” as the best album of the year in 1998. Real has already played with artists like Van Morrison, Pee Wee Ellis and Louis Mr. Bo’s Collins.

Over forty food stalls will participate in Lagoa Blues Festival, including homemade burger restaurants, small breweries and sweets delis. Colorado, Birra Novata, Barril Beer, Mistura Clássica, Old, Noi, Hop Lab and Allegra are some labels returning to Lagoa Bier Fest (which happens along with the blues festival), while Botto Bar and Cervejaria Nude debut at the event.

A wide variety of culinary options can also be found, like Hareburguer’s veggie burgers and snacks, Frites’s gourmet fries, Vulcano’s spicy sandwiches, Risoteria Rio’s Italian risottos, Jalapeno’s Mexican dishes, Bolos de Pote da Gabi’s homemade cakes, Suco Raizes’s natural juices, among many other restaurants.

The event will also promote activities for children during the day, run by the recreational group Pano pra Manga. Starting from 11AM, children can participate in singing, painting and story-telling activities.

What: Lagoa Blues Festival/Lagoa Bier Fest

When: This weekend, July 21st to July 23rd – Friday: 6PM to 10PM; Saturday and Sunday: 11AM to 10PM

Where: Parque da Catacumba – Avenida Epitácio Pessoa, 3000 – Lagoa – Tel: (21) 2247-9949

Entrance: FREE