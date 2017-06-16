- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Through Sunday, June 18th, the Lagoa hosts Arraiá Lagoa Bier Fest, an outdoor Festa Junina event that happens from 2PM to 10PM at Parque dos Patins (The Rollerblade’s Park). The free event will include music perfirmances, food trucks, home made beer stalls, dance classes and a forró dance competition.

This Friday (June 16th), singer and instrumentalist Gabriel Moura, former member of band Farofa Carioca, goes up on the event’s stage at 8PM to present his samba-rock and Brazilian Popular Music compositions.

On Saturday (June 17th), group Licor do Canavial plays at 6PM and at 9PM the best Brazilian pop rock music; rock band Be Ritto performs on the same night at 8PM. Closing the music program will be forró group Trio pé de Serra on Sunday (June 18th), at 7PM.

Arraiá Lagoa Bier Fest will offer a great variety of food options, from home made burgers to Mexican dishes. Food trucks like Burgertopia, Ducas Homemade, Frites, Brigaderia and Jalapeño are some of the participating brands. For those who want to enjoy a different home made beer, over fifteen high quality labels are taking part in the event, like Allegra, Novata, Brewbusz, Colorado, Hoplab, Invicta and Noi.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn basic forró steps with teachers from Jaime Arôxa dance school, from Copacabana. Besides leading dance classes, the teachers will promote traditional Festa Junina‘s games, a “quadrilha” (Festa Junina’s traditional group dance) and a forró competition.

In addition, the event includes activities for the children. On Friday (June 16th) and Saturday (June 17th), at 1PM, group Papa Vento will present a puppet theater. Until Sunday (June 18th), the stall Brasil Led Show will offer digital soccer games, like Fifa 17.

What: Arraiá Lagoa Bier Fest

When: June 15th – June 18th – 2PM to 10PM

Where: Parque dos Patins – Lagoa

Entrance: FREE