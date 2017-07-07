- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – This Saturday, July 8th, the second edition of Tempo Veg takes place at Tempo Glauber in Botafogo from 1PM to 11PM. Aimed at gathering arts, music and film, and of course all things vegan, the pet-friendly event includes a variety of free activities, from a yoga session to live performances.

Opening the event will be the screening of “Quanto vale ou é por quilo?” (What is worth?, 2005), at 2PM. The Brazilian fiction presents an analogy between the slave trade and the social marketing’s exploitation of misery.

At 6:30 PM, Tempo Veg will screen “Madame Sata” (2002), an emblematic film that portrays the life of Joao Francisco dos Santos, black drag queen and capoeira player from the 1930s.

The musical line-up will start at 3PM with singer Caroline Alves, who will be followed by Samantha Jones, at 5PM; Anaterra Oliveira, at 7PM; and Alan Bernardes, at 9PM. During the breaks, the microphone will be available to anyone who wants to sing, declaim a poem or share a thought.

Among the visual artists performing in the event are Kaline Antunes, with live painting, Victor Pinto, with a hula hoop dance, Denise Lomeli in her monocycle, and Anderson Almos, who will present “It’s a long way”, a performance about love, finitude and encounters.

Running the culinary attractions will be the food stalls Ser Veg, offering vegan versions of Brazilian traditional snacks; Um Doce DMãe, bringing vegan sweets; Sarau do Varau, with vegan brownies; and Ninho Vegano, selling natural juices. All the food options will be under R$15.

A variety of handicraft stalls will also participate in Tempo Veg. The thrift shop Novo de Novo, handcrafted books by Ao Horácio, lingeries by Les Amies, artistic photos by Carlos Irineu and flash day tattoos by Yasmin Lima and Barbara Bottino are some of the options the visitors will find.

In addition, the event will offer a Zen Space, where visitors can have a tarot consultation (suggested contribution of R$10), participate in a yoga session at 4:20 PM, enjoy a fifteen-minute sound massage for R$30, and participate in a meditation and deekesha circle at 6PM.

What: TEMPO VEG #2 Cinema, Comida Vegana, Flash Day Tattoo, Arte e etc

When: this Saturday, July 8th – 1PM to 11PM

Where: Tempo Glauber – Rua Sorocaba, 190 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2527-5840

Entrance: FREE