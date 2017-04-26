- Advertisement -

By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – World Cup Skateboarding (WCS), the largest championship of its kind in Latin America, will take place in Rio de Janeiro throughout this week, with its final day on Sunday, April 30th. Taking place in Barra da Tijuca’s Praça Duó, the event brings together hundreds of competitors and is free to watch.

The competition, which opened yesterday on April 25th and runs until Sunday, April 30th, is part of the 2017 World Circuit. In addition to the competition, WCS will also host a range of associated activities including workshops on illustration, video production using mobile phones and graffiti.

Today, April 26th, will see Round 1 and 2 of the Amateur sections, while tomorrow will see Round 3, the Men’s Open. Rounds 4 and 5 of the Men’s Open will take place on Friday, April 28th, and Saturday 29th will see the Men’s Open Semi-Final and the Women’s Qualifier. Both Men’s and Women’s Finals will take place on the competition’s final day, Sunday 30th.

Both the men’s and women’s sections will see some household skateboarding names among the 224 competitors at this year’s competition. Current WCS World Champion Ivan Monteiro will compete in the men’s section, as will Brazilian skate veterans Rodil Ferrugem and Carlos de Andrade, plus skateboarding icons Kelvin Hoefler and Luan Oliveira.

Two-time WCS champion Pâmela Rosa will be among the names competing in the women’s section, in addition to other big names including Alexis Sablone and current champion Julia Bruckler.

The contest is supported the International Skateboarding Federation (ISF), World Cup Skateboarding (WCS), Brazilian Skate Confederation (CBSk) and by the State of Rio de Janeiro Skateboard Federation (FASERJ).

Rio’s State Sport, Leisure and Youth Secretary Thiago Pampolha said that the competition is important for the city.

“This effort is aimed at bringing Brazil to the next Olympiad in a prominent position on international skateboarding,” said Pampolha. “Championships, like this one in Rio de Janeiro, are fundamental and bring importance to the city and state.”

Adding, “It is also worth mentioning that this track, where the tournament is going to be played, has been reformed and becomes another legacy for Rio de Janeiro.”

What: World Cup Skateboarding

When: April 25th – 30th

Where: Praça Duó, Barra da Tijuca

Entrance: FREE