By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Local language school in Rio, Caminhos, will hold their annual speed dating event at the end of this month. The event, which will take place in Copacabana this year, offers the opportunity for expatriates and Cariocas to mingle, practice their language skills and find potential love interests.

Taking place on Friday, April 28th from 7PM and continuing until late this year, the speed dating evening is a long-standing tradition for the Portuguese language school, based in Ipanema. This year, the evening will return to Pura Vida hostel in Copacabana.

“The aim of the event is to bring together Brazilians and foreigners, in hope they will find love!” Bel Casson, Australian expatriate and manager at Caminhos, told The Rio Times. “Speed dating is a chance for everyone to have five minutes with each person and later to decide if they would like to see them again.”

After the speed dating, Caminhos plans to take advantage of the space and keep the party going late into the night with music and an outdoor bar. “Pura Vida is famous for having great parties as they have a big indoor and outdoor space,” added Casson.

The event is one of many activities run by Caminhos to help foreigners practice their Portuguese. The school offers activities such as capoeira, soccer, beach volleyball and samba classes on a regular basis for free for its students, but only runs its speed dating event once a year.

“[Last year’s event] was a great success and a chance for foreigners to meet Brazilians and also practice their Portuguese,” said Casson.

Tickets to the annual speed dating event cost R$30 and include a free caipirinha for guests. Payments must be made to Caminhos language school, located on Ipanema’s Rua Farme de Amoeda, before April 21st. For more information, those interested can email info@caminhosbrasil.com.

What: Caminhos presents Brazilian Speed Dating in Rio

When: Friday, April 28th, 7PM

Where: Pura Vida Hostel, Rua Saint Roman, 20 – Copacabana

Entrance: R$30