- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – On May 4th the neighborhood of Botafogo in Zona Sul (South Zone) saw the inauguration of Casarão 22, a new cultural center situated in Rua Farani. The venue aims to promote art installations, culinary and fashion events, music shows, as well as dance and theater performances.

With its official inauguration planned for June 6th, Casarão 22 is currently only open on Thursdays, for evenings of live jazz music, and Fridays, with live MPB (Brazilian popular music), pop and rock. With the capacity for 230 people, the 240 square-meter space has two different environments: on the first level, the visitors can hang out at an outdoor garden and enjoy drinks and snacks at the bar; on the second level, the main lounge will host events like music, dance and theater shows.

The structure of Casarão 22 took two years to renovate and expand, and according to Vitor Jatobá, the founder, the final result was worth the effort. “The house is a business I have always pursued, he said. “The purpose of the restoration was to respect the original elements of the house, over a hundred years old, which bring the charming atmosphere that everyone loves.”

The venue makes for an appealing destination, being close to Botafogo and Flamengo Metro Stations and many bus stops. “It is easy to get to Casarão from everywhere in Rio,” guaranteed Jatobá.

The house is strategically situated in an area of commercial buildings, educational institutions, a dance school and a consulate, and expects to attract a diverse crowd. Launching on June 6th, Casarão 22 promises an eventful cultural agenda from Tuesdays to Saturdays. The venue, according to Jatobá, is engaged in promoting the diversity of Brazilian and Latin America music, and already plans to bring DJs from Argentina and Peru to perform on its stage.

Each Saturday of the month is supposed to be dedicated to a different theme: a tribute to a band, on the first Saturday; samba, on the second; music from the Americas, on the third; and rock, on the last Saturday.

“The idea is to make whoever comes into Casarão 22 feel transformed somehow. To feels less stressed, smile, get touched by a piece of art, a song, a performance. Our main product is the affection experience,” declares the founder, who works in the art field since 2009 and studied film at the New York Film Academy.

The house is also open for applications from artistic groups. Projects can be sent by email to Casarão 22 art curators (curadoria.casarao22@gmail.com).

What: Casarão 22

When: Thursdays and Fridays – 4PM to 1AM (Until June 5th)

Where: Rua Farani, 22 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2137-8207

Entrance: FREE (a collaborative entrance fee is suggested on Thursdays)